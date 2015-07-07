26 Creative Ideas to Turn Flea-Market Finds into Simple DIY Storage

Versatile Flea-Market Furniture
When shopping at flea markets or antique stores, look for versatile storage pieces that can serve a variety of purposes. Vintage secretary desks, for example, contain several cabinets, drawers, and shelves that can store many items in a small amount of space. Refresh an older piece with a coat of paint, then use it in a dining room, entry, or bedroom as a catch-all for miscellaneous items.
Flea-Market Bathroom Storage
Flea market finds can provide affordable, functional storage in nearly any room, so feel free to think outside the box. An old dresser, for example, can store extra towels and toiletries in the bathroom. Wire baskets can hold rolls of toilet paper, and glass apothecary jars are right-sized for smaller items such as cotton balls.
Kitchen Storage Cart
A simple metal cart is ideal for storing frequently used items in the kitchen or dining room. Place wooden crates on the bottom shelf to keep items like cutting boards or rolling pins within reach. A tray on top helps ensure items don't topple when the cart is rolled around.
Vintage Furniture Refresh
Add texture to an old dresser by lining the drawer fronts with a printed flour sack. Cut the sack into pieces to fit, then apply them to the drawer using decoupage medium. Arrange the fabric pieces in order so you can still read the sack's pattern when it's applied.
Double-Duty Trunk
Employ an old trunk as a coffee table for multifunctional storage. Not only is it a coffee table, but it's also the perfect storage spot for stashing blankets, games, and living room extras. To add a dash of color, paint and distress the piece for a timeworn look.
Underbed Flea-Market Storage
Even if that flea-market dresser isn't in great shape, it can still serve a purpose. You can salvage dresser drawers and turn them into handy underbed storage. Follow these instructions to learn how.
Vintage Mug Rack
When reusing flea-market finds, think beyond a piece's original purpose to find a creative new use. Here, a vintage retail display rack keeps coffee mugs at-the-ready during breakfast time. The wire basket at the bottom holds stacks of folded dish towels.
Crockery Storage Ideas
Organize newspapers, magazines, and books inside large stoneware crockery. In this country bedroom, the vessel tucks neatly under an equally rustic nightstand. A smaller pot holds a bouquet of blooms on the tabletop.
Vintage-Style Storage
Choose flea-market storage pieces that match your home's style as well as your storage needs. These brown hand-stenciled trunks fit right in with the neutral colors and natural textures in this bedroom. Placed at the foot of the bed, the trunks can hold extra linens and pillows or out-of-season clothes.
Flea-Market Storage Containers
Organize small papers and trinkets inside pretty dishware. These shapely vessels add a layer of charm while corraling small items that can sometimes go wayward. A gravy boat, for example, can catch mail when placed on an entryway table.
DIY Shelving Solution
A stash of old wooden crates can be reused as shelves to amp up wall storage in your home. Purchase the crates at local thrift stores or look online to purchase new versions. Mount the boxes into studs for secure storage.
Vintage Ladder Storage
Repurpose an old ladder as a shelving unit to boost storage space. Screw metal vent grates horizontally onto the ladder rungs to form the shelves. Secure the ladder to the wall so it doesn't slide, then use the unit to store books, trinkets, or potted houseplants.
Repurposed Storage Cart
Storage units found at your local flea market can transform into stylish accent furniture with a few easy steps. Consider repainting the piece or attaching a new glass top, such as the one added to this old Laundromat cart. Attach casters to transform the furniture into an portable display piece.
Mixing Vintage and New
Use a variety of flea market finds and newer furniture to add storage and unique style to your home. Here, a store-bought wicker storage basket gets a second life as a coffee table when topped with a vintage breadboard. Other antique-style accents, including architectural salvage wall decor and a crystal chandelier, reinforce the vintage look.
Repurposed Baker's Rack
An antique wood-and-metal baker's rack adds an industrial edge and limitless possibilities for storage. The removable open shelves can be repositioned to accommodate objects of varying heights. Use it as a way to corral office paperwork, kitchen utensils, and more.
DIY Pallet Table
A table built out of shipping pallets is an easy storage solution for a living room, kitchen, or dining room. It's used here as a serving area for appetizers and desserts while hosting. A coat of mint green paint gives the piece a fresh look.
Kitchen Utensil Storage
White ironstone pitchers are widely available at flea markets and antique shops. If you have more pitchers or vases than you know what to do with, repurpose a few as handy (and pretty) countertop storage. Use them to keep utensils like wooden spoons and spatulas within reach while cooking.
Chicken Coop Coffee Table
Casters and a glass top transform a vintage chicken coop into a stylish (and storage-friendly) coffee table. Use the cage to simultaneously store and showcase collectibles, such as vintage dishware, antique fabrics, or old books. Make sure your glass top is removable so you can periodically change up the display.
Vintage Wagon Storage
Pile blankets into a vintage wooden wagon to put throw blankets within easy reach of seating places. This wheeled storage unit can be easily moved around as needed. Alternatively, you can use the wagon to hold firewood, children's toys, or other household items.
Armoire Organization
Dress a century-old cabinet with fresh paint and clever add-ins to create a lively upgrade for entryway storage. New hooks, storage boxes, and drawer dividers boost organization inside. Use it to corral purses, scarves, miscellaneous items, and winter wear.
DIY Closet Alternative
If you're running low on closet space, this DIY alternative will give you the storage you need. Mount a freestanding door to the walls in a corner and brace it with wood strips. Use racks and hooks to outfit your new "closet" with functional organizers.
Flea-Market Jewelry Storage
Items intended for cooking and hosting can be cleverly adapted for your jewelry storage. Silverware caddies, compote dishes, servers, muffin tins, sushi plates, and cake dishes all work for bracelets, brooches, or rings. An old frame outfitted with a radiator grill and tiny S hooks corrals hanging accessories.
Mudroom Storage Ideas
Corral the typical back-door clutter of an active family by screwing heavy-duty wire baskets into a mudroom wall. These old milk crates, which were purchased when an old dairy was closing, are great for holding sports equipment and winter accessories. The open baskets also allow dirt to fall through, making cleanup a cinch because vacuuming the floor is a lot quicker than cleaning individual bins.
Vintage Suitcase Storage
Vintage suitcases create mini closets for stashing office or craft supplies. Strip, clean, and decoupage the insides to create a clean slate. Replace broken handles with belts or ribbons.
DIY Furniture
This cleverly designed daybed was made using two matching full-size wooden doors. One door was cut in half vertically to form the two long sides; the other uncut door became the base for the cushion. Panels for the two short ends were constructed for this project, but they could be cut from a third door. After nailing the five sides together, add bun feet, prime, paint, and top with a ticking-stripe mattress.
Metal Newspaper Racks
Old ornate metal heating vents are too pretty to leave collecting dust. Put them back into service as wall-mounted newspaper or magazine racks. Attach a vent to the wall with screws for instant storage.