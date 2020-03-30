Step 2

Using a table saw, cut the boards into pieces, sizing them according to your desired compartments or the cut list above. Arrange the divider's layout based on the measurements of your drawer. The exact layout will depend on your drawer's dimensions and the items you plan to store there. We used three shorter pieces between two long cuts to form a ladder-like assembly. Mark your desired measurements on the wood pieces with a pencil. (We made marks every 2.5 inches for the compartment pieces.)