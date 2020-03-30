Organize Any Drawer Instantly with These Easy DIY Drawer Dividers
Take control of your junk drawer with this custom solution that comes together in less than an hour.
Take control of your junk drawer with this custom solution that comes together in less than an hour.
Choose a drawer and empty out its contents. This project works well for a kitchen utensil drawer, bathroom vanity, dresser, or junk drawer. Sort the items, grouping them by function or size. Measure the inside of the drawer and the items you plan to store there. This will help you determine the size of your DIY drawer dividers.
Using a table saw, cut the boards into pieces, sizing them according to your desired compartments or the cut list above. Arrange the divider's layout based on the measurements of your drawer. The exact layout will depend on your drawer's dimensions and the items you plan to store there. We used three shorter pieces between two long cuts to form a ladder-like assembly. Mark your desired measurements on the wood pieces with a pencil. (We made marks every 2.5 inches for the compartment pieces.)
Apply wood glue to the edge of a compartment piece and attach it perpendicularly to an end piece. Repeat with the other pieces to form compartments. Attach the other end piece to finish the divider. Use clamps to hold the pieces together and let the glue dry overnight. (You can also pin nail the pieces together for a more secure hold if desired.) Place the divider in the drawer and use the compartments to organize your items.
Comments