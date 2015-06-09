25 Expert-Approved Decluttering Tips for Your Most Organized Home Ever

Problem: You have trouble getting rid of things. The items have sentimental value, or you think you may need them in the future.

Solution: Keep only things that really matter to you, that you use, and that you have room for, says Marrero. Ask a trusted friend to help you go through memorabilia and keep you on track while you read old letters or look through old photos. Sort items into piles first to make it easier to make decisions. Be kind to yourself and give yourself more time to tackle objects that have feelings attached to them. But don't let grief or guilt convince you to keep things you don't really need. Keep only a few strong sentimental reminders.