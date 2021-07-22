26 Organization Essentials from Walmart That Streamline Every Room in Your Home
Outdoor summer activities are endless, and you've likely collected a few things, like a new summer wardrobe, summer cooking essentials, and outdoor sports equipment, along the way. And while summer is still in full effect, it's never too early to get organized before back-to-school season.
Walmart is one of the most convenient places to shop for items to organize your kitchen, entryway, bedroom, and home office before fall sneaks up on you. You can find smart storage solutions, including furnishings less than $250, like entryway benches, bookshelves, and desks, and small organizers that declutter your mail, office supplies, and cabinet staples. Now is the time to get a jump start on seasonal organization supplies, especially when prices start at just $10.
If you're not sure where to start, consider your mudroom. It's essential to keep the first room you enter tidy, so set up a drop station with storage accessories like this entryway bench and shoe organizer. For smaller messes, consider getting a boot tray, mail organizer, and wall-mounted hooks.
Your kitchen also gets a lot of use, so make sure its meeting its storage potential. Luckily, there are several cabinet organizers from Walmart, like tiered can dispensers, refrigerator bins, and lazy susans, that can help maximize your space. There's even a set of undercabinet drawers to boost your shelf space and make room for things like kitchen linens, spices, and other small pantry items.
For your bedroom, shop simple solutions like collapsible bins, woven baskets, and underbed storage. If you need a total closet upgrade, check out this Rubbermaid closet system that retails for $65. And let's not forget about the kids' rooms that rarely stay clean. Easy additions like toy chests, bins, and wall-mounted bookshelves can promote tidy habits for little ones.
Lastly, turn your makeshift workspace into a well-ordered home office. For some, that means investing in a sleek desk that offers plenty of storage, like this one that's on sale for $124. You can also control files, folders, and binders with bookshelves, filing cabinets, and magazine holders. For instance, this Rubbermaid desktop organizer can organize small office supplies, like scissors, tape, pens, and notepads.
Ready to organize your home before a busy back-to-school fall schedule? Shop our favorite storage solutions, below.
Best Mudroom Organizers
Best Kitchen Organizers
Best Home Office Organizers
Best Bedroom Organizers
Best Kid's Room Organizers
