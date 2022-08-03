Getting—and staying—organized is easier said than done, especially when you're running out of places to store your things. Regardless of the size of your home, you can almost always squeeze a bit more storage out of it. All your belongings that spark joy should have a place in your home, according to Marie Kondo's KonMari method. But just where should those joy-sparking belongings go when all of the closets and cabinets are already filled? The answer to your storage woes might be hiding under the bed.

We're all guilty of shoving things under the bed from time to time, but optimizing this space with clever storage solutions can cut down on clutter and help you stay organized. Whether you're storing shoes, extra bedding, or seasonal items, under the bed is a great place for items you don't use all the time or need to access on a regular basis.

These under-bed storage ideas will help you reassess the mess and find a solution that works for your storage needs.

Greg Scheidemann

1. Keep a Basket within Reach

If you need a bit of additional storage and want a quick fix, repurpose a shallow basket or large tray, preferably with handles, that can easily slip underneath the bed. Use it to stow away items you access regularly but don't fit in your nightstand or on a bedside table. This will help you store your extra blankets, bedtime books, and house slippers within reach but out of sight. Plus, this will make cleaning the floor under your bed easier since you simply have to slide the basket out to make room for a vacuum or mop.

2. Slide in a Bin with Wheels

Depending on your flooring, a container with casters might be the best option for under-bed storage. They are usually designed for such a space, and if you can find the right sizes, you can often line up a few bins in a row. Look for lidded bins that will protect your items from dust that can accumulate under the bed.

These bins are often visible because of their size, but there are easy ways to hide them if they don't fit in with your decor. The way you make your bed or the size of your bed linens can help hide the bins from sight. A king-size duvet on a queen-size bed can cover the gap between the floor and the frame, concealing the contained clutter. Or opt for a stylish bed skirt.

3. Don't Forget Vacuum-Sealed Bags

To get the most out of your under-bed storage, consider space-saver storage bags that come with a vacuum seal option. Place bulky soft items in the bags and compress them using a vacuum attachment. This significantly reduces the volume of the items to help them lay flat, which means you can stack several of the compressed bags under a low bed frame.

Space-saving bags are an excellent tool for storing off-season clothing or bedding that takes up a lot of space in the closet, such as ski suits or heavy winter comforters.

4. Add Bed Risers

A bed that's low to the ground is difficult to store much of anything underneath. That's when a set of risers comes in handy. Typically used to help college students create more space in their dorm room, risers can work in your home as well. These inexpensive products are available in a variety of heights and colors to match the finish of your bed frame, or you can easily hide them with longer bedding or a bed skirt.

To make sure you'll have enough room, measure the storage bins or baskets you want to use. Then, measure the current space between the floor and frame before purchasing a specific set of risers. This will ensure that the containers you purchase will fit under the bed.

John Merkl

5. Choose a Bed with Drawers

In the market for a new bed, either for yourself or one of the kids? Consider a style that has storage already built in. Drawers that line both sides of the bed can provide valuable additional storage, especially when dresser or closet space is limited.

This style is especially popular for kids' rooms because although kids' clothing is smaller, it's oftentimes difficult to keep up with the volume as they grow in and out of things quickly. If you've done all you can to get your kid's closet organized and still have leftover clothes, toys, or sports equipment, a bed with storage drawers can help you easily tuck away overflow items.

6. Use a Platform with Storage

A platform bed typically sits flat on the floor and doesn't allow for storage. But that doesn't mean you can't get creative with it. One perk of a platform bed is that it eliminates the need for a box spring. Consider taking the money saved on a box spring and putting it toward a platform frame that comes equipped with cubbies or shelves. You can place the platform bed on top and hide all visual clutter—electronics, accessories, or kids' toys—in the drawers or storage cubbies that come with the platform. If your platform has open shelving, use it to store books, magazines, and other decor.