Towels

We've all had them hanging around at one point or another -- old towels. You know the ones you never want the guests to see, the ones with the loose threads, the ones with a hole, and even the ones with a stain. It's time to let them go! Get an extra feel-good moment when you donate them to the local animal shelter where they will be really appreciated.

Kim Cornelison Photography Inc

Old Cans of Paint

Reclaim some garage space by getting rid of any old paint cans. As the paint ages, it gets a film on top and starts to corrode the metal can. Next time, once your paint job is done, try storing any leftover paint in clean glass or plastic containers from your recycling bins. Just don't forget the lid!

Past Issues of Magazines

Set aside some time for yourself to enjoy your favorite issues soon after they arrive. Pull out your favorite recipes and put them in a recipe binder. Snap pics with your phone of any ideas you want to save for later. That way you can toss those magazines into the recycling bin instead of storing them in the bathroom or on your coffee table long past their issue date. Recycle any stacks you've had lying around for more than a month.

Wrapping Paper Scraps

Admit it. You've saved those little odd scraps of wrapping paper thinking maybe you'll have a gift small enough or oddly shaped enough to fit them. Let them go. You'll never miss them and you'd likely never use them either.

Greeting Cards

This might be a tough one but unless they're really sentimental it's time to toss those old greeting or Christmas cards. But if you'd like a way to keep those cards around without the taking up unnecessary space, why not turn them into gorgeous upcycled card ornaments like these? And here are more great ideas for turning your old Christmas cards into something special: Christmas Card Projects

