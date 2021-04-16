Get Organized for Good with The Home Edit's New Workbook
The hilarious duo just launched a new tool to keep your home looking fabulous every day.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Are you mesmerized by how The Home Edit turns cluttered spaces into perfectly aligned, rainbow coordinated storage? Do it yourself with the help of The Home Edit Workbook, their recently published book dedicated to helping you strategize (and celebrate) your own home transformations. Join the dynamic duo behind The Home Edit, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, as they discuss the new book with Better Homes & Gardens editor Stephen Orr—it's the first-ever Stylemaker event open to the public.
The third book in The Home Edit library, The Home Edit Workbook: Prompts, Activities, and Gold Stars to Help You Contain the Chaos ($12, Amazon) is part journal and part space planner—with a splash of reward chart to keep you feeling good. The first two books—The Home Edit ($12, Amazon) and The Home Edit Life ($17, Amazon)—introduce you to the pair and their Home Edit System for organizing. First tackling traditional home storage, they expand to more thematic topics like office, holiday, travel, and pets. Both books stress starting with small projects and setting a low bar to maintain a feeling of accomplishment as you learn the system and organize your space.
The Home Edit Workbook builds on this foundation—it's like training wheels, lovingly supplied by Clea and Joanna, to help you gain confidence in using The Home Edit system in your life.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Though it provides some informational tips with each challenge, the book is light on the specifics of The Home Edit process, letting you focus on your space and identifying the solutions that work for you. It's divided into 52 challenges that divvy up the home into manageable projects organized by room. The book provides prompts for strategizing the challenges, space to draw and plan the outcome, as well as opportunities to reflect on your home, your stuff, and yourself. Once you've completed the challenge, they've supplied stickers so you can reward yourself with a gold star to make it official. Tackle one challenge a week and your home will be in good shape at the end of a year!