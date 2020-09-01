Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Organizing gurus Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are making decluttering dreams come true in their new show, Get Organized with The Home Edit. Glimpse a sneak peek of their favorite makeovers from the show before it premieres!

If you've ever come across a perfectly organized, rainbow color-coordinated pantry on Instagram, you're likely familiar with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin's work. The organizing whizzes teamed up about five years ago to form The Home Edit, a Nashville-based home organizing company that quickly rose to fame on social media. Now, the duo is headed to Netflix with a new show premiering September 9, so prepare yourself for some major organization inspiration.

Get Organized with The Home Edit follows Shearer and Teplin into celebrity homes and around local communities as they tackle overstuffed closets, chaotic kids' areas, and disorderly kitchens. The first season's eight hour-long episodes will feature familiar names including Reese Witherspoon (who is also the executive producer of the show), Neil Patrick Harris, and Eva Longoria, as well as families in need of organizing help.

"Our intention for everything that we do is to give people the tools to make a system smart, sustainable, and beautiful," Teplin says in the show's trailer. Relying heavily on The Home Edit's affinity for stackable storage and hand-lettered labels, the show promises plenty of organizational hacks, incredible reveals, and even some tear-jerking moments. In one episode, Shearer says, "I have no tears left," while Teplin replies, "I'm dried out."

The feel-good organizing series launches just ahead of the bestselling authors' second book, The Home Edit Life: The No-Guilt Guide to Owning What You Want and Organizing Everything ($20, Amazon), which is available starting September 15. In the meantime, you can take a sneak peek at the team's favorite transformations from the show, below.

Drab-to-Fab Walk-In Closet

Party organizer Jessica Goldklang's closet looked drab and disorganized, so the team updated it with tropical wallpaper. "We wanted the closet to be colorful like the rest of the house so Jessica would be proud and want to maintain it," Teplin says. Hooks added to existing trim turn one of the closet walls into a bag gallery, while a compact shoe divider frees up floor space.

Orderly Kids Playroom