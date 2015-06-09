20 Smart Ways to Use Storage Baskets to Boost Organization
Entryway Basket Storage
Make the most of your entryway with baskets that easily slip under a bench or on an upper shelf. Create a drop zone for shoes by tucking a couple of large, sturdy baskets on the floor near the door. On a high shelf, use baskets to sort items you use less frequently, such as hats and gloves.
Catch-All Basket Storage
Use baskets to gather miscellaneous items that would otherwise clutter up your living room. Woven storage baskets can hold toys, games, books, movies, TV equipment, throw blankets, and more. Stash the baskets beneath a console table so they're out of the way but easy to reach when needed. This basket storage idea also provides a quick way to clear the room of clutter before company arrives.
Linen Closet Storage Baskets
Streamline a crowded linen closet with a variety of storage baskets. Large, lidded wicker baskets work well for bulky items such as blankets, sheets, and bath towels. Use shallow wire storage baskets or fabric bins to corral miscellaneous items such as candles and extra toiletries. Label each container with easy-to-read tags.
Closet Basket Organization
Bring more organization to your closet by sorting items into baskets. On shelves, place folded clothing into wire storage baskets to prevent tall stacks from toppling over. Use separate baskets for tops, bottoms, shoes, scarves, and other accessories.
Storage Baskets for Shelves
Open shelves aren't just a pretty spot to display books and collectibles; they can also ensure often-used items are easy to access. Line up identical baskets on a shelf to organize reading materials, TV remotes, and other small items. Employ large wicker storage baskets on a lower shelf to stash extra throw blankets.
Storage Baskets Near Furniture
In the living room, let storage baskets take the place of side tables next to seating. Large rattan baskets are perfect for storing extra throw blankets within reach of the sofa. Use small vessels to collect magazines, mail, and books. Keep the look casual by choosing mismatched baskets.
Family Storage Baskets
Curb morning chaos in the entryway with storage baskets. Assign a basket to each family member and designate it as their "grab it" basket: a place to stow everything they need to get out the door in the morning. Buy roomy baskets that will hold library books, mittens, scarves, hats, and other necessities.
Storage Basket for Extra Bedding
Stop throwing extra bed pillows or blankets on the floor every night. Instead, toss pillows in a wicker storage basket at bedtime to help keep them clean and off the floor. Keep the basket at your bedside or at the foot of the bed so it's always close at thand.
Bathroom Storage Baskets
In the bathroom, conceal extra bath products, hand towels, toilet paper, and more with woven or fabric storage baskets. Choose various sizes according to the types of items you need to store. Stock a separate basket with fragrant soaps, lotions, and other items for freshening up that you can easily pull out when guests arrive.
Pantry Storage Baskets
Baskets can be helpful for organizing pantry staples and kitchen supplies. Place a basket with handles on a pantry shelf for easy access to contents. Add a label on the basket or the shelf so you can see contents at a glance.
Cleaning Supplies Basket
Bathrooms and laundry rooms require a lot of storage for supplies. Use wire storage baskets to corral items like soaps, cleaning products, brushes or sponges, and more. Pile supplies in a pretty basket, and slide it out of sight inside a cabinet or closet. Make sure to choose a basket that won't be damaged by water or chemicals.
Colorful Storage Baskets
Storage baskets are an inexpensive way to perk up a plain closet. Colorful mix-and-match baskets with labels easily sort different types of clothing and accessories. This basket storage idea also works well for kids' closets to help them remember where items are supposed to go.
Organize Shelves with Baskets
Keep your bookshelves in check with baskets and bins. In a craft room or home office, storage baskets can easily corral loose items, such as fabric samples, paint swatches, and project folders. Add labels to each basket to identify its contents and give your shelves more personality. To make labels, attach gift tags to each basket with ribbon and use rub-on alphabet decals or write each basket's contents on the tag.
Media Storage Baskets
Corral coffee table clutter with a media organizer. Here, an open shelf unit under a wall-mount TV takes up little visual space and holds media equipment in attractive boxes. The simple, stylish boxes keep everything in one spot so you'll always know where to find game equipment or the remote. Look for a container with compartments, like a utensil organizing basket.
Kitchen Counter Basket
Use a shallow storage basket to organize cooking oils and spices on the kitchen countertop. Line the bottom of the basket with a metal cookie sheet to make it easy to clean up spills or crumbs. Place the basket near the range to keep frequently used ingredients within reach while cooking.
Freezer Storage Baskets
Plastic storage baskets become a smart space-saver inside a crowded freezer. Use the baskets to organize foods by type (such as frozen pizzas in one, bags of vegetables in another). Label each basket so nothing will get lost in the back of your freezer.
Living Room Basket Storage
Combine baskets with your existing furniture to boost living room storage. Line wicker storage baskets on a shelf or tuck them below the furniture piece to stash books and magazines. Place a comfy armchair and a floor lamp nearby to form a cozy reading nook.
Underbed Storage Baskets
Instantly increase bedroom storage with large woven baskets. Stack sheets, pillowcases, and extra blankets in lidded baskets that you can stash under the bed. Prevent scratching floors or snagging carpets by adding stick-on furniture sliders to the bottom of the baskets.
Bathroom Basket Storage
Small bathrooms usually lack storage options, so use baskets to add organization and decoration. A large basket stores extra towels within easy reach in this powder room. This basket storage idea works especially well in bathrooms with a wall-mount sink or one with exposed plumbing.
Decorative Storage Baskets
In the bathroom, storage solutions are often part of the display. Labeled wicker baskets organize extra bath supplies in a low cabinet. Different-sized storage baskets look as if they belong together when their colors coordinate.