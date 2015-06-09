Turn a basic wicker basket into a food storage bin by adding a liner made from kitchen towels. Cut one towel to fit the bottom of the basket, then use a second towel to cut four side panels. Make the panels about 3 inches longer and wider than the basket. Stitch the pieces together and hem the top edges. Place the finished liner in the basket and fold over the top for an inexpensive way to safely store produce on the countertop.