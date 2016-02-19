Clear Clutter in Less Than an Hour with These Quick Organizing Tips

Decluttering isn't just about getting rid of extra stuff; it's also about simplifying your space's aesthetic. For open storage, such as these kitchen shelves, take stock of what's stored there and use quick decluttering strategies to update it. Start by removing everything and cleaning the shelves. Then restock the shelves with about half as many items, grouping by color (all white dishware, for example) or style (all plates). Make sure items have plenty of space on all sides.

Total decluttering time: About 15 minutes