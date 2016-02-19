24 Effective Ways to Organize Important Papers, Bills, Receipts, and More
Streamlined System
Stash everything you need to accomplish a task in one designated area. If you frequently need to jot down notes and address envelopes, for example, a desktop organizer is ideal for storing writing utensils and supplies in an orderly, accessible way. Keep less frequently used items tucked away in a nearby but out-of-the-way spot, like in boxes or bins on upper shelves.
Reorder and Recycle
Stop searching high and low for important papers, coupons, and receipts. Instead, sort papers by type and organize each subject in lidded file boxes or stackable plastic bins. To keep things organized, designate an hour each month to sort through the containers. Toss expired coupons and archive last month's bills and receipts in a separate file.
Built-in Solution
Keep your important paperwork in an easy-access spot that's out of sight for guests. Install built-in shelves and pockets on the interior of a shallow cabinet in the kitchen or office to store items that would normally clutter refrigerator doors, countertops, and desks. Closing the door conceals the smart storage area for a tidy look.
Action Items
Organize incoming mail and papers in a snap with separate slots for different actions. Whether it's a permission slip, bill, or birthday card, this simple system helps you keep track of items to send and those you have yet to open. Be sure to keep up with organizing to ensure that the to-be-filed area doesn't overflow and action items get sent out when necessary.
File It Away
Set up household filing cabinets to keep track of important documents and other papers (like kids' school projects) you'd like to keep. Organize your files with labels and take time to sort all of your documents into the appropriate sections. Setting up the filing cabinet with an organized system right away will help you keep it well-ordered in the long run.
Paper Center
Designate a cabinet or closet for organizing paperwork away from your main desk area. Lidded file boxes and stacked drawers make it easy to keep each family member's papers and school projects contained in a tidy manner. Attach labels to the front of each drawer or bin so each person knows which spot is theirs.
Wall Files
Install hanging magazine holders on the wall to organize mail and other documents in a quick and efficient manner. Choose wire files to help keep things visible and fresh in your mind. Label the hanging files so you know where each type of document should go.
Rolled Up
Need an accessible storage option for craft paper and supplies? Install wall organizers to collect crafting materials in a way that's both simple and organized. For large sheets of craft paper, roll them up (printed side out) and secure with paper clips so you can quickly view the colors or patterns you have on hand. Wire baskets make it easy for you to see where supplies are stored, while labels make putting them away quick and easy.
Convenient Cubbies
Cubbies built into a desk or cabinet can be just the right size for storing loose papers and other office essentials. Assign each family member a cubby and add file sorters for corralling their important papers. Organizing paperwork by each person is a great way to stay on top of your mail and keep track of kids' papers.
Eye-Catching Display
Organize photos, invitations, and memos in plain sight with an attractive wall hanging. Choose an organizer with a customizable design that allows you to change up the arrangement to meet your storage needs. This stylish solution functions as wall decor while keeping everything on hand for when you need it.
Space-Saving Solution
Sync your family's busy schedules with a communication center in a central location, like the home office, kitchen, or entryway. A variety of wall-mount organizers, such as a bulletin board and wire file holders, utilize vertical space, leaving drawers and desk surfaces for other uses. Use labels to designate areas for each family member or sort paperwork by activity. Leave space on the bulletin board to hang cards and artwork or post messages.
Handy Reading Material
Stashing magazines in filing cabinets can lead to a backlog of forgotten issues. Keep reading material within reach with an attractive basket or bin that complements your decor. Remember to purge old or untouched items on a regular basis to avoid a paper pileup.
Expense Tracker
A well-ordered letter tray makes it easy to manage your budget and keep important documents on hand. Choose one with several stacked sections so you can organize bills, receipts, mail, and other statements while taking up little desk space. Label each tray so you can sort information based on the action it needs.
Custom Clutter Control
Create a family command center to help corral paper clutter. A modular wall organizer like this one keeps papers on hand and off the desk. Use each compartment to organize items by family member or category, such as bills, schoolwork, and notepads. Add metal hooks nearby for holding keys and other grab-and-go items.
Message Center
Keep clutter at bay with a multipurpose work station. This communication hub is built from a patchwork of magnet, dry-erase, chalkboard, cork, and pegboard squares behind the built-in desktop. The combination of materials ensures that messages and papers can be stored in versatile ways. Use magnetic boards to hold papers you need only temporarily, dry-erase boards and chalkboards to jot down quick messages, cork boards to stick more permanent papers on (favorite take-out menus, emergency phone numbers), and pegboard squares to mount containers for desk supplies.
Smart System
When deciding how to organize paperwork, create a personal filing system that works for you (even if it's a little outside-the-box). Although intended for dishes, this drying rack works great for storing file folders and notebooks in clear view. Use the slotted compartment designed for sponges to stash small office supplies like pens, pencils, and notepads.
Tray Dividers
Divvy up storage space to prevent loose papers from overwhelming desk drawers. Quarter-sheet baking pans make great clutter-catchers in shallow drawers. Designate a tray for each specific need, such as organizing bills, stashing mail supplies, or corralling extra office essentials, to keep your desk surface clear of clutter.
Hanging Clipboards
Fashion a vertical paper organizing station by hanging a group of clipboards on the wall. Add labels to designate a function for each clipboard, such as a spot to post invitations for upcoming events or stash bills yet to be paid. Cover each clipboard with chalkboard paint before hanging to create a surface to jot down messages and to-dos.
Kids' Organization
Keep homework and school papers organized with a simple filing system. Standing files with tabbed dividers sort paper by subject or activity, making it easy to separate classes from extracurriculars. Add other desktop organizers in various sizes to hold frequently used supplies like pencils, scissors, and paper clips within easy reach.
Organize On-the-Go
Fill an index card case with coupons and receipts to create a portable organizer. Use alphabetized divider tabs for sorting so you never have to search for a receipt again. The mini file folder is easy to stow in a purse—just be sure to stash it where you'll remember to grab it before running errands.
Sort and Separate
Designate a specific spot for incoming mail so it doesn't end up in a jumbled pile on the countertop. Mount an organizer, such as a wall file pocket, in an easily accessible location near the entryway. Make sure your mail organizer is large enough to accommodate bigger items, such as magazines or catalogs, if necessary.
Savvy Shelving
Take advantage of unused wall space to contain clutter. This hanging organizer, which was repurposed from a metal poultry feeder, is mounted on iron shelf brackets and uses magnetic strips to keep contents in place. The different sections along the top help sort mail, cards, and receipts. Simplify organization with magnetic labels, and fill mini canisters with small supplies like rubber bands and paper clips.