16 Clever Ways to Use Furniture for Living Room Storage
Dresser
Dressers are typically found in bedrooms, but they can work just as well for living room storage. Fill the drawers with items such as books, movies, kids' toys, games, or electronics. If space is tight, a dresser can even serve as a TV stand that keeps all your entertainment necessities close at hand.
Desk
Tuck a desk into a corner of your living room to create a functional home office space that doubles as storage. Choose a unit with drawers or cabinets so you can easily conceal items like pens and notepads. If you don't have a free wall or set of windows where you can position the desk, try sliding it up against the back of your sofa.
Tiered Coffee Table
While the surface of a coffee table offers plenty of function, this furniture piece can provide even more use when you choose a tiered model. Stack books and magazines on the shelf below, and use baskets or trays to corral smaller items. For added style, reserve decorative items, such as candles and floral arrangements, for the top shelf.
Console Table
Console tables add stylish living room storage and often feature a slim profile that's great for sliding behind the sofa or against a wall. Baskets or bins can be lined up beneath for additional storage. Plus, console tables come in all sizes, so you'll be able to choose a piece that's the perfect fit for your space.
Storage Hutch
Hutches, pie safes, cabinets, and armoires are stylish storage additions for formal or traditional living rooms. These handsome pieces bring substance to a space while providing plenty of storage for organizing necessities. Hutches are ideal for stocking items best kept out of sight, such as extra throws or entertainment gear.
Bar Cart
A stocked bar cart can provide extra living room storage and ensure you're ready to entertain. Sort bottles, glassware, serving utensils, and other cocktail fixings with trays or baskets. Incorporate closed storage so you can easily conceal miscellaneous items in a hurry.
Console Cabinet
Consider a console cabinet an essential piece in an open living room floor plan. It's slightly larger than a console table and offers more behind-closed-doors space. Position one behind a sofa that "floats" in the middle of a room to provide a spot for lamps to illuminate the seating space, plus plenty of storage and a surface for placing drinks.
Storage Bench
Pack two functions into one with a storage bench. A cushion on top provides a place to sit, while cubbies below can be used for books or bins full of toys, games, or crafts supplies. Place this living room storage furniture next to a window for an easy DIY window seat that's loaded with function.
Built-In Shelves
Invest in built-ins to give your living room architectural presence and a more organized appearance. Frame a doorway with shelves, or consider cabinetry around a fireplace. Built-in bookshelves work especially well for families with an extensive library of books or a large collection of decorative items to display.
Nesting Tables
Nesting tables, which usually come in sets of two or three, stack together but can be pulled out for extra tabletop surface as needed. Ideal for small rooms, they take up less floor space but still offer room for storage. This living room features two nesting coffee tables that can be expanded to fit a larger group.
Storage Ottoman
Available in a variety of shapes, styles, and sizes, ottomans are a flexible storage furniture option that brings organization and function to your living room. Choose a design with a lid that lifts to reveal a roomy storage compartment ready to store anything, including blankets and gaming equipment. For added functionality, upgrade your ottoman with casters for mobile organization.
Shelving Unit
Shelving units can bring eye-catching attention to an area of your living room while also storing and displaying your wares. This geometric shelf, for example, has plateaued shelves that dip down for added visual interest. An iron frame keeps the living room storage furniture piece sturdy.
Entertainment Center
If your family loves movies, music, or books, cater your storage needs around those hobbies. This entertainment center was made for storing vinyl records, and it keeps a collection of albums in line. Entertainment centers come in all sorts of sizes and shapes, so you're guaranteed to find one that fits your home's needs.
Coffee Table with Drawers
Drawers stacked beneath the top of a coffee table can conceal all sorts of items, such as board games, remotes, and magazines. Because these furniture pieces tend to be bulky, they work best in larger living rooms. Consider your family's needs before buying storage furniture. You want to make sure that the drawer measurements will work for the items you need to store.
Skirted Table
Turn a simple table into hidden storage with the addition of a skirt. For a DIY version, first cut and hem a piece of fabric to size. Then place hook-and-loop tape around the top edge of the table and attach the skirt. Slide storage bins or carts beneath the table to boost living room organization.
Floating Shelves
Floating shelves are perfect for stashing smaller items and displaying accessories. These shelves also help visually divide the space and break up a blank wall. Try hanging a set in an unexpected spot, such as adjacent to a fireplace. Even though there are only two shelves here, the placement of the living room storage furniture creates a third opening perfect for stashing firewood.