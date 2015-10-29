13 Ways to Organize Jewelry So Your Favorite Accessories Stay Tangle-Free

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Try these creative ideas for organizing jewelry to keep your collection tidy, untangled, and ready for accessorizing.

Jewelry requires special storage to ensure it remains safe and tangle-free. You shouldn't simply toss all your necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings, and other baubles into a pile. Because they vary in size and shape, different types of jewelry might need to be sorted and stored separately. Long necklaces, for example, will be organized much differently than your stud earrings. In general, it's best to store jewelry near where you get dressed in the morning, whether that's in a walk-in closet, bedroom, or bathroom. This helps streamline your morning routine by letting you pick out an outfit and accessorize in the same spot. Depending on available space, you can organize your jewelry collection atop a dresser or counter, within a drawer, on the back of a door, or on a wall.

Before you begin organizing jewelry, inspect your collection for damaged pieces or those you no longer wear. Decide whether you want to repair, donate, or toss unused items. This is also a good time to clean your jewelry so the pieces are polished and ready to wear before you put them away. Then follow these tips on how to organize jewelry safely and effectively.

Image zoom Credit: Dera Burreson

1. Designate a Jewelry Drawer

Assign a drawer in your closet or bedroom for organizing jewelry. Shallow drawers typically work best so the pieces are easily accessible. Use a jewelry drawer organizer ($24, Wayfair) with compartments in multiple sizes so you can sort necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and more within the separate slots. If you have space within the drawer, stack another jewelry tray on top of the first to double your storage.

Image zoom Credit: Laura Moss Photography Corp

2. Reuse Vintage Finds for Jewelry Organization

Find creative ways to store and display jewelry using flea market finds. A vintage frame fitted with a mesh screen, for example, makes a clever organizer for dangly earrings. Add small S-hooks for hanging long necklaces or bracelets. Antique dishware, including bowls, trays, or even teacups, provides a pretty spot to store bracelets or rings.

Image zoom Credit: Greg Scheidemann

3. Make Everyday Accessorizing Easy

Organize your everyday jewelry in plain sight near your getting-ready station to make it easy to grab your favorite accessories. Keep necklaces knot-free by hanging them on a makeup mirror or wall-mounted hooks or knobs. Place smaller items in decorative trays, dishes, or bowls that are big enough so pieces won't intermix. Keep a small vessel on your nightstand as a safe place to drop the earrings or necklaces you forgot to put away before getting under the covers.

Image zoom Credit: Michael Partenio

4. Keep Your Jewelry Collection Visible

Give every trinket its own spot so pieces won't get broken, misplaced, tangled, lost, or inadvertently tossed. Store earrings, necklaces, watches, and bracelets in specialty jewelry holders ($35, The Container Store) that are open to view. Seeing your treasures lets you do a visual inventory, which will alert you when something's gone astray. For an easy DIY jewelry organizer, stack chunky bangles and wide bracelets on a standing paper-towel holder or a bottle's neck (fill the bottle with sand to keep it steady).

Image zoom Credit: Edmund Barr

5. Store Necklaces on Hooks

Hanging necklaces individually prevents snarled messes of pearls and pendants. Placing them where they can be seen means you'll wear them more often. The simplest solution? Attach decorative hooks directly to a wall in your dressing area to display necklaces. Alternatively, purchase a hanging jewelry organizer ($35, Overstock) designed to be mounted on the wall.

Image zoom Credit: Jay Wilde

6. Organize Jewelry into Compartments

A painter's palette provides a fun foundation for creating a daily accessories center. Outfit the tray with a footed dish, a smaller bowl, and a cup to hold jewelry, makeup, and makeup brushes. Use the crannies as caches for rings, earrings, and extra earring backs. Another jewelry organizer option is compartmentalized trays and platters.

Image zoom Credit: Brie Williams

7. Try a Jewelry Organizer Stand

Avert loss, breakage, and underuse by storing earrings on a good-looking organizer set atop a dressing table or a bathroom vanity countertop. Readily available in a number of styles and sizes, these jewelry organizer stands let you easily see all your options. The versatile design allows longer pieces to freely dangle while corralling small posts as pairs.

Image zoom Credit: Werner Straube

8. Protect Your Fine Jewelry

Protect your investment by storing fine jewelry and special-occasion gems inside jewelry organizer boxes ($25, The Container Store). These jewelry storage solutions keep rarely used pieces safe, organized, and dust-free. Use stackable plastic jewelry boxes or drawstring jewelry bags to hold bulkier bracelets and necklaces.

Image zoom Credit: Jay Wilde

10. Fill a Jewelry Pocket Organizer

You can find an array of ready-made hanging jewelry organizers ($10, Target) equipped with individual pockets ideally suited to storing statement jewelry. Use hooks to suspend a jewelry or shoe organizer from a curtain rod where you get dressed. These hanging organizers are not meant for holding delicate or valuable jewelry pieces; they're best suited for storing chunky bracelets or necklaces and fashion rings.

Image zoom Credit: Marty Baldwin

11. Use Divided Jewelry Organizers

Shop for drawer inserts equipped with compartments and slots that sort your baubles by type. Use specialty jewelry drawer inserts or repurpose kitchen-drawer cutlery holders, colorful ice-cube trays, or dividers that allow you to customize a drawer's interior. Label each section so you always put your jewels back in their proper place.

Image zoom Credit: Jay Wilde

12. Create a DIY Jewelry Organizer

Cover a cork bulletin board with bold fabric and equip a frame with decorative mesh or metal screening to create customized jewelry organizers. Use pearl-headed pushpins for holding necklaces on the bulletin board; hook earring wires through openings in the screen. On a dresser or countertop nearby, place a bracelet holder and a divided tray to catch post earrings and rings.

Image zoom Credit: Cameron Sadeghpour

13. Hang a Wall Jewelry Organizer