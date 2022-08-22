5 Clever Ways to Hide TV Cords

Picture this: You finally splurged on that new TV you were eyeing. You get it mounted to the wall, hook up all of the connections, and sit down to watch your favorite show. Except it's hard to relax when you have a jumbled mess of cords staring back at you.

Many of today's TVs function as both entertainment and decor, especially with the rise of framed flat screens that display artwork when turned off. Cord clutter can detract from the aesthetic you're aiming for and stand out against white or neutral walls. The good news is that there are a variety of ways you can disguise TV wires to give you a seamless view, whether you're having a solo Netflix binge session or entertaining guests. Here are five clever ways to hide unsightly TV cords.

David Tsay

1. Hide Within the Wall

The most effective method to hide TV cords is also the one that requires the most elbow grease. Concealing cables behind a wall makes them virtually invisible from any angle. In order to do this, you'll need to mark and cut two holes in the wall—one at the bottom of where the TV hangs on the wall and the second near the power outlet below—using a hole saw. From there, low voltage brackets or boxes need to be installed before running the wires from top to bottom. This allows cords to be plugged in at the entrance and exit points, giving you a blank canvas between the bottom of the TV and the top of whatever console or cabinet you place below it.

2. Cover with a Cable Raceway

A similar (but simpler!) way to hide cords for a mounted TV is with a cable concealer kit, also known as a cable raceway. It's a smooth, flat PVC cover that attaches directly to the wall with adhesive, allowing you to avoid drilling any additional holes. Cable raceways run the length of the wires and can be easily cut to fit any size or layout you need, meaning you can mount the TV wherever works best. All you have to do is bundle the cords together before snapping the cover on top. You can also paint over cable raceways; just make sure to use the exact color of your walls so they seamlessly blend together.

3. Choose a TV Stand with an Outlet

Perhaps you can't (or don't want to) mount your TV to the wall, whether you're renting your home or not confident in your DIY skills. You can still achieve a streamlined look by placing your TV on top of a surface. Choose a console, cabinet, or entertainment center with an opening in the back to run cords through. To further hide visual clutter, choose something with at least one cabinet door to place the cable box and/or router behind, then feed the cords through the back and up to the TV. You'll most likely see a small section of wires, but it will be minor compared to having the box sit on the floor or on top of the TV stand.

4. Use a Cable Box

Cable storage boxes are becoming popular, especially as a way to keep home offices elevated and organized. These subtle, often neutral rectangular boxes are available in different sizes and designed to support power strips, along with plugs of all sizes and the bulk of the excess wires. Find one in your living room's style and place it on the floor near the outlet and cable jack.

5. Bundle Cords

For a cheap TV cord solution, bundle wires together. This will significantly reduce the chaos of cords running in different directions. Clips, zip ties, adhesive hooks, and coiled sleeves can all be used to corral TV cables together into a slim enclosure. The best way to put this to use is by pinning them along the baseboard behind the TV or the back of the piece of furniture that it sits on or above. For a budget-friendly option, cut pieces off of a Velcro roll to wrap and contain TV cords.

David A Land

Bonus: Don't Forget to Label

Regardless of which approach you choose to hide TV cords, each cord should be clearly labeled. Taking a few minutes to do this organizing project now will save you time (and possibly a headache) in the future. While some TV cords belong to you, others (such as the power cord on a cable box) might belong to the cable provider and need to be returned if you switch services. Identifying all the cords ahead of time takes out the guesswork and hassle. Plus, if you decide to move or mount your TV, plugging all the cords back in will be a breeze.