9 Must-Know Secrets to Get Organized Once and For All

Once you've decluttered, store your remaining stuff using a strategy like the SIMPLE method developed by professional organizer Kathy Jenkins. "The SIMPLE method is all about acting rather than overthinking," Jenkins says. Making dozens of decisions haphazardly about what to keep, where to keep it, and how to label it will wear you out quickly. The SIMPLE method structures the process. The acronym goes like this:

S: Sort like with like.

I: Identify what to keep.

M: Make a home for it.

P: Put it into containers.

L: Label it.

E: Establish a routine.