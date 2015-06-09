What’s the one spot in your office or workspace that drives you stark raving mad? Zone in on that spot. If it’s your main desk drawer, grab a few drawer dividers or trays to organize all those little items that pile up. Or if paper is the problem, do as much sorting as you can in 10 to 15 minutes. Ready to commit more time to the paper pileup? Have a strategy in place before you start sorting so you know what to do with the papers once they’re organized.