How Much Is Clutter Costing You? Save Money with These Helpful Organizing Tips

Do you find yourself keeping things you don’t need because you tell yourself you might use them one day? It’s a common misconception that holding on to those unused items will somehow save you money down the road, but the truth is your clutter is actually costing you money, right now and a lot of it. Statistics show that Americans spend $38 billion every year on self-storage units. Just think of all that cash that is being spent for items to simply sit in storage.

Even if you don’t rent a storage unit, your clutter is expensive. Storing unused items in your home costs roughly $10 per square foot. Of course, that cost depends on how much you pay for your residence; you can calculate your "clutter cost" by dividing your monthly rent or mortgage by the square footage of your home. That's how much you're paying for your space per square foot. Then, add up how much you're paying to house just your stuff.

Not only does clutter cost money, but it also costs you valuable time. The average American spends multiple days per year searching for missing items. This leads to spending money on replacing items simply because we can’t find them. Plus, one survey revealed that U.S. households collectively spend a whopping 2.7 billion dollars annually replacing lost items. By decluttering your home, you can save thousands of dollars each year, stop wasting time, and even reduce anxiety.

How to Start Decluttering

Now that you’re motivated to purge your home's clutter (and start saving money), where do you start? Clutter can be very overwhelming to tackle, but with the right techniques, you can quickly create a decluttered living space you love.

One of the most popular decluttering methods is the KonMari method by tidying expert Marie Kondo. Kondo's book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, and Netflix series teaches you how to break down your tidying into categories instead of rooms. Rather than working room to room with various items scattered everywhere, gather up all of the same types of items and put them into a single pile. Why is this so effective? It gives you a visual of exactly how much of an item you really have. You’d be surprised just how many clothes, books, and kitchen appliances are hiding around you. Seeing that heaping pile of clothes that you never wear makes you realize what you truly need and don’t need.

Buy Organization Items After Decluttering

While it's easy to get caught up in the excitement of decluttering and spend a bunch of money on organization items halfway through the process—don't. You need to know how much stuff you’re actually keeping before you buy storage. Another thing to keep in mind is the amount of money you plan to spend on organizing the items you do choose to keep. Search for the best bargain on storage products, even if that means hunting through dollar stores, to ensure your decluttering extravaganza doesn't result in an unnecessary spending spree.

Turn Clutter into Cash

One of the best things you can do to cut down on both mess and expenses is to turn your clutter into cash. Once you figure out which items can be donated or discarded, decide which of them are worth your time to sell. You can always try to sell everything, but you likely won't have much luck with low-value items. Donate or recycle these instead. The key is to get rid of unwanted items as quickly as possible—and stop wasting money storing it. So whether you choose to donate or sell, do it within a reasonable amount of time.

Luckily, it's never been easier to sell your unwanted items. Thanks to sites such as ThredUp, Poshmark, eBay, Facebook Marketplace, and even Craigslist, you can quickly list your items and turn surplus items into funds. You’d be surprised at what some items turn out to be worth. A simple Google search for the brand name and product can steer you in the right direction for pricing.

The fastest way to make money and declutter your home? Have a yard sale. This allows you to sell all your items in one day. Whatever you don’t sell, pack it up and donate it. This way, you aren’t tempted to put it back in your house.

Save Money in Stealth Ways

By decluttering, you'll prevent spending money on wasted space and save money on the replacement of lost or missing items. Let’s say clutter costs you $100 every month to store; that’s $1,200 per year you can save. Getting organized also prevents you from misplacing paper bills and other important to-dos. Paying bills late can rack up hundreds of dollars in late fees every year, so carve out a dedicated space for your bills so you know exactly where they are and when they are due.