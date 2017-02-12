It's easy to get organized. Just use three common furnishings—a dresser, a bin, and a cart—that pull double duty as storage.

Lighten up a tiny kitchen by replacing upper cabinets with open shelving. Without cabinet doors, you'll need another way to hide not-so-pretty essentails. The solution? Large galvanized bins.

Toteable Solution

Image zoom

Metal bins keep utensils organized, and the handles make it easy to transfer the items inside to the dinner table or patio. Fill bins with Mason jars, which group like items so they don't jumble together.

Office Maximized

Image zoom

Industrial-style metal bins are a distinctive complement to the rustic wood shelving in this home office. The bins are a stylish solution for stowing those unwieldy office supplies that don't have a specific home.

Stick to It

Image zoom

In addition to keepings things organized, separate, and out of sight, metal bins offer the advantage of magnets. Note cards and tags clipped to magnets won't get lost. Mason jars further corral office necessities, while chalkboard labels designate the container's contents.

Item #2: Dresser

Image zoom

Multifunctional and stately, a dresser is able to organize the entire family right at the front door. Drawers hide clutter, such as shoes and seasonal gear, while a tiny hook on the dresser's side catches keys.

Stash It

Image zoom

Large drawers make it easy for kids and adults alike to keep an entryway tidy. They stash everything that would normally end up on counters or on the floor, from shoes to sunglasses.

Stop and Drop

Image zoom

A plate and bowl fashioned as a pedestal offer a place to empty pockets of items that might otherwise end up between sofa cushions. A well-placed charger makes it a convenient spot to charge devices.

Butler on Call

Image zoom

A dresser gives the look and function of a buffet in eating areas. In this dining room, the dresser hosts a drink station while hiding entertaining necessities.

Tray Chic

Image zoom

A metal tray protects the dresser's top from errant pours while also keeping things mobile. A chalkboard trimmed in reclaimed wood stands in for artwork and announces family dinner plans.

Hidden Storage

Image zoom

Specialty dishes, tablecloths, and dinner party notions hide inside ample drawers. A dresser keeps occasionally used items out of sight but accessible when needed.

Item #3: Bar Cart

Image zoom

A rolling bar cart is an ideal spot for kids' crafts items. Containers and baskets corral crafting goodies on the easy-to-move trolley. The open storage unit makes it easy for childrren to identify and access supplies without having to dig through or empty out an entire cupboard.

Nice View

Image zoom

Keep supplies visible in see-through kitchen containers. A range of sizes handles everything from pipe cleaners to googly eyes.

Crafty Idea

Image zoom

A paper towel holder keeps project twine ready to go. Vintage jars gather colored pencils, markers, and paintbrushes. Large baskets with labels make cleanup a breeze, even for small kids.

Streamlined Suds

Image zoom

A laundry cart can be wheeled out of the way if need be, and usually fits rooms with even the smallest footprints. Here a laundry cart holds detergent, dryer balls, and drop zones for pocket finds and lonely socks.

Laundry Lineup

Image zoom

This laundry cart's three shelves offer easy-to-reach storage. Take advantage of every available inch by hanging bottles of water and stain solutions on the cart's handles.

Note to Self

Image zoom

A tapered hyacinth basket slides onto cart shelves, keeping dryer sheets handy for laundry time. Erasable chalkboard labels allow you to adapt and change the storage solution as needed.

More Smart Storage Ideas