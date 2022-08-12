10 Brilliant Blanket Storage Ideas

Whether you live in a warm climate or a chilly region, chances are you have an abundance of blankets around the house. That's because they're easy to grab on cold winter nights or even in the summer when your partner prefers the thermostat to stay low. Throw blankets also make excellent gifts, so you've most likely accumulated more than you actually need. Still, some hold sentimental value or you might frequently host overnight guests.

In order to prevent a pileup of blankets, it's important to know how to organize them when not in use. The following blanket storage ideas will help you prevent clutter and maintain a tidy space while still keeping throws within convenient reach.

Greg Scheidemann

1. Tuck Them into a Trunk

Whether antique, heirloom, or even brand new, storage trunks make for great multifunctional furniture. A trunk placed in the living room or family den can serve as a coffee table and create necessary storage for blankets. Nestle a few blankets inside along with your favorite board games to save space in an entertainment center or bookcase. If you opt to use a trunk as a coffee table, place items on a tray to make it easy to remove when you're in need of a blanket on game night.

Kimberly Gavin

2. Utilize Built-In Cabinets

A storage cabinet with glass doors is perfect for storing extra blankets. If you don't have built-in cabinetry, utilize a freestanding design in a central location to make it easy for guests to locate linens if they get cool in the middle of the night. In order to keep blankets looking neat while not in use, work on perfecting your folding technique. Or place them in fabric bins on the shelves to disguise visual clutter.

Kim Cornelison

3. Repurpose a Firewood Rack

Whether it's a vintage find from your latest antique trip or it was passed onto you, a spare log holder can be used as storage for blankets. Roll them tight, so that they mimic firewood, and stack them on the rack. Place it within arm's reach of your designated spot on the sofa, and away from the fireplace for safety, so you can grab a cozy blanket with ease.

Cameron Sadeghpour

4. Store Blankets with Extra Linens

If there's extra room in your linen closet, consider storing blankets alongside sheets and towels. Quilts, comforters, and duvets can be folded neatly and placed on top or bottom shelves. Since they're probably not being used as often as your bedding, they don't need to take up prime real estate at the center of the closet. Horizontally stack pillows with the blankets if space allows.

Edmund Barr

5. Utilize a Blanket Ladder

Ladder bookcases are a great way to maximize vertical space, and a blanket ladder can have the same effect in a living room or den. Lean a slim ladder against any empty spot on the wall. Then, fold and space out your treasured, or most attractive, blankets along the rungs. In addition to serving as storage, a blanket ladder also acts as decor.

Kim Cornelison

6. Hang on Hooks

Individual hooks for beach blankets and bath towels both look aesthetically pleasing and provide a way designate storage space for individuals within the household. Recreate the system with throw blankets. Install decorative, heavy-duty hooks evenly on a wall in a living room, hallway, or sunroom, then suspend a soft blanket for each family member. This method looks best when the blankets match or feature a similar shade, pattern, or style.

Jason Donnelly

7. Hide Them in an Ottoman

After a long day, relax by kicking your feet up onto an ottoman. Take it to the next level by snuggling up with a comfy​​ blanket concealed inside. Find an ottoman with storage, such as those intended for shoes or kids' toys, and stuff it with blankets instead. This keeps them out of sight but easy to access.

Nathan Schroder

8. Fill a Drawer

Built-in benches with lift-up or pull-out drawer storage are commonly found in breakfast room banquettes. But you can incorporate the idea into other areas of your home, including a window seat in the family room. Instead of table linens or rarely-used small appliances, hide away blankets inside the drawers of a storage bench to keep clutter at bay. Place a throw blanket on the top of the bench to encourage readers or daydreamers to cuddle up any time of day.

Greg Scheidemann

9. Roll into a Basket

Perhaps one of the simplest ways to store a blanket is to use a basket. Repurpose one you already have and drop or roll a few blankets inside. It can live more or less anywhere in your home. However, try to tuck it into a corner or underneath a console so it's out of any walkways. Rotate blankets seasonally.

Jason Donnelly

10. Stow Away with Winter Things

During the summer months, heavy or holiday-theme blankets don't need to be stored within reach. Either fold them compactly into a zippered organizer or a lidded plastic tote and pop them onto a high closet shelf. You can also stuff them into vacuum-sealed bags if you're short on space. Then simply slide them under a bed frame. Either way, be sure to label what's inside so there's no second guessing come fall.