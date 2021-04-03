The 11 Best Outdoor Storage Essentials for Your Backyard, According to Reviews

If you have limited garage space or struggle to keep your garden and pool accessories in one place, you might need additional outdoor storage. The right outdoor storage keeps gardening tools and patio cushions safe from weather damage so you can use them season after season. Along with holding everything you need in one spot, many outdoor storage solutions are also attractive, offering a cohesive look to your patio or backyard.
Whether you need a handy deck box for extra garden tools or a sleek storage bin to stash al fresco entertainment essentials, these outdoor storage containers offer a variety of organizational solutions. Read more about the 11 best outdoor storage solutions as recommended by customers on Amazon and Wayfair.
With more than 3,700 five-star ratings, this best-selling outdoor storage box is durable, roomy, and weather-resistant. It’s made with heavy-duty dual-wall polyethylene that’s topped with a UV-protection layer, so it won’t fade or crack with time. It has a lockable lid and easy-grab handles for effortless portability. Plus, it ranges from 80 to 150 gallons in capacity to store large tools or patio cushions—whatever you need.
“Looked for a storage box to put on our patio,” one reviewer wrote. “Most were large but flimsy; this one is very sturdy. We sit on it all the time. We’ve had no problems with [it] being exposed to weather or rain. This storage box should last a 'Lifetime.’ We are very satisfied.”
Buy It: Lifetime Heavy-Duty Outdoor Storage Deck Box ($150, Amazon)
This weather-resistant, UV-protected 150-gallon deck box is perfect for storing large lawn items and gardening equipment. The wood-look complements patio decor, and it doubles as a bench that can hold two adults. It’s even lockable to keep your valuables secure. Shoppers love that it’s big enough to hold and protect their patio cushions and that it provides extra seating.
Buy It: Keter Westwood 150 Gallon Resin Deck Box ($167, Wayfair)
Whether your garage is too small to hold your lawn-care equipment or you’re looking for a large pool shed, this outdoor storage shed organizes just about every outdoor essential. The 110-cubic-foot shed is large enough to hold patio furniture, lawn mowers, weed whackers, and other sizable landscape tools. It’s weather- and UV-resistant, and it has a skylight for vented air circulation.
One reviewer wrote: “I put it in my backyard for my lawn mower, weed wacker, etc. to declutter my garage and make room, so I don't trip over this stuff in the garage and have it organized in the shed. I love it.”
Buy It: Keter Factor Outdoor Storage Shed, $514 (originally $620), Amazon
If you’re looking for outdoor seating that doubles as storage, try this storage bench. It allows you to slyly store outdoor kitchen equipment and patio accessories hidden from your guests. The plastic bench is resistant to UV rays, weather elements, and rust, and it has an unassuming 70 gallons of storage. It holds two people and has a 770-pound weight capacity. Many of the more than 4,500 five-star reviewers praise it for being easy to assemble, attractive on their patios, and, above all, an effective storage solution.
Buy It: Keter Eden Plastic Storage Bench ($170, Wayfair)
This elegant deck box doubles as a patio coffee table. The 37-gallon circular deck box is made out of durable resin that’s weather-, rust-, and UV-resistant. The small yet roomy box is perfect for cushions, garden tools, and pool toys. Plus, the ventilated sides allow your tools to dry without mold buildup. Shoppers applaud it for keeping things dry in rainy weather and for serving as both furniture and storage.
Buy It: Keter Lisette 37 Gallon Resin Deck Box, $60 (originally $75, Wayfair)
This 2.6-cubic-foot storage box is ideal for holding grill and garden tools. It’s made from double-walled weather-resistant resin to protect what’s inside, and it can even serve as a small outdoor end table. And it’s less than $50!
One reviewer said: “We needed a storage container for our grill accessories and did not want a huge box on our deck. This item fits the bill and it works great!”
Buy It: Rubbermaid Roughneck Mini Resin Outdoor Storage Deck Box ($43, Amazon)
For $199, this spacious 150-gallon heavy-duty deck box is worth the splurge. Its weather- and rust-resistant polypropylene and resin material prevents the box from dents and damage and keeps patio tools safe. The wood-look design complements most outdoor decor, and it holds up to 660 pounds for extra seating.
“We love this outdoor storage container,” one reviewer wrote. “It's attractive and holds most of our outdoor pillows during the winter weather or when not being used. We love it!”
Buy It: Keter Denali 150 Gallon Resin Large Deck Box ($199, Amazon)
If you need a large stand-up storage box that’s not as sizable as a shed, consider this 123-gallon outdoor cabinet. The double-door cabinet has two shelves to organize your grilling tools, patio accessories, and pool toys; some shoppers say they even use it for towels and bar essentials. Plus, it’s weather-resistant and lockable so you can safely secure your stuff. Shoppers love that it’s sturdy and easy to assemble, plus it pairs well with most patio furniture.
Buy It: Rubbermaid 123 Gallon Plastic Cabinet ($242, Wayfair)
Since patio cushions are susceptible to weather damage, you need a durable storage box that’ll keep them safe from the elements. This 135-gallon deck box is made with weather- and leak-resistant resin, so your cushions won’t get damp or moldy. More than 2,000 shoppers left five-star reviews saying it’s waterproof, durable, and the right size for their patio cushions.
Buy It: Sol 72 Outdoor Coldfield 135 Gallon Deck Box ($168, Wayfair)
This water-resistant resin deck box has a 120-gallon capacity to hold all your pool toys in one place—yes, even those pesky pool noodles. The deck box has a lockable lid and a flat top that doubles as a bench. It even has a mesh bag on the inside of the lid for pool floaties and smaller toys. Shoppers that use it for their pool toys love that it’s durable, weather-resistant, and big enough to fit all their pool accessories.
Buy It: Keter Brightwood 120 Gallon Plastic Deck Box ($190, Wayfair)
Garden tools take up more space than you might think, but this 90-gallon plastic deck box provides enough space for watering cans, fertilizers, sprinklers, shears, gloves, and more. The weather-resistant plastic deck box has a flat top, so you can use it as a bench. It’s also lockable to keep your gardening tools safe and secure. Wayfair shoppers say it’s easy to put together, spacious, and sturdy enough to hold their lawn and garden supplies.
Buy It: Keter Novel 90 Gallon Plastic Deck Box ($106, Wayfair)