Store More with These Behind-the-Door Storage Ideas
Double Closet Capacity
If you think your closet is already filled to capacity, reconsider. Utilizing the behind-the-door area can boost storage space and help keep small items like crafting supplies organized and easily accessible. Consider hanging an over-the-door shoe organizer and filling the pockets with loose supplies like markers, paintbrushes, scissors, and more. Label each pocket with a tag to keep everything straight.
Editor's Tip: Do not drill into hollow-core doors to hang storage. Instead, opt for over-the-door or self-adhesive solutions.
Maximize Your Entry
Behind-the-door storage can help maximize a tight space, so it's ideal for small entryways that lack a large mudroom or closet area. Outfit the back of a closet door with hanging organizers to store items you need on your way out the door, such as keys or sunglasses. You can also make this storage solution function as a family command center by designating pockets for incoming or outgoing mail, important papers, and school projects.
Create a Gift Wrap Station
Store gift-wrapping supplies in a handy spot, like the back of a door in an office or bedroom, that's easy to access when birthdays or holidays come around. An over-the-door wire rack with multiple compartments works well for corraling items of various sizes and shapes. Stash large items like gift wrap and boxes directly in the baskets; corral smaller items like tape, tags, and scissors in clear jars or containers.
Add More Kitchen Pantry Storage
Keeping your food and kitchen staples organized can feel like a never-ending task, especially in space-challenged kitchens. Here, the back of a pantry door becomes a hardworking storage spot for frequently used items, thanks to a behind-the-door wire organizer. A tall, adjustable shelf rod holds wire baskets of varying sizes to store spices, canned goods, dry ingredients, and snacks. Before you hang anything, make sure you have enough clearance inside the closet to close the door.
Divide and Label Baskets
One of the easiest ways to prevent a small storage space from getting jumbled is to clearly divide storage by function. Add storage labels for an organizing solution that's both pretty and functional. Here, a folded piece of patterned paper with printed-on words loops around the wires in the basket; it's secured with a plastic grommet.
Use Open Storage
Repurpose office supplies as inexpensive organizers in your behind-the-door storage solution. When mounted on the back of the pantry door, this clear plastic magazine holder provides an easy-access way to store a collection of reusable paper bags. Attach the caddy to the back of the door with a very slim screw or adhesive tacks.
Create Flexibility
Before purchasing organizers for your closet door, be sure they'll fit when the door is shut. Measure the clearance on the door's closure, the top doorjamb, and the bottom between the door and floor. This slim-lined adjustable rod has just enough space to allow the main bracket to be secured to the door's top. Sturdy hooks help secure baskets and allow for flexibility if storage needs change.
Add Hidden Craft Storage
Crafting supplies are often relegated to a bottom drawer or a catch-all storage container. But the back of a coat or storage closet door can provide a much more accessible spot to store items such as notebooks and wrapping paper. Here, a small pegboard panel features hooks and containers to organize scissors, pencils, envelopes, and other craft supplies.
Try Clear Holders
Mount clear file holders on the back of the door to keep frequently used items in plain view. This helps you take stock of what you have and ensures those items don't get lost or forgotten about. To keep supplies separated, attach labels to baskets, bins, and other organizational tools and sort items accordingly.
Repurpose Other Items as Storage
Tall, slender rolls of wrapping paper can be a challenge to store. This clever solution makes use of an ordinary trash can and strips of elastic. Attach the trashcan to the back of the door using hooks or heavy-duty adhesive and place the wrapping paper inside. To hold the rolls in place, cut the elastic into strips and crisscross them, securing the ends of the bands with colorful push pins.
Keep Essentials Easy to Reach
Hardware and home improvement stores are great sources for household items that easily transform into clever organizers. When turned on its side, a simple toilet paper holder works to hold rolls of patterned tape. A nearby dry-erase board provides a convenient spot for lists, reminders, and to-dos.
Add Extra Clothes Storage
When expanding your closet isn't an option, look to the back of the door for additional storage space. A few extras and an hour or two of installation time can transform the behind-the-door area into a wardrobe planning central. An over-the-door hook offers a spot for hanging a complete outfit.
Keep Favorites Close at Hand
Store items you use on a daily basis, like cosmetics, in an easy-to-reach spot. These clear stick-on organizers adhere to the back of the door to keep favorite lipsticks and glosses accessible. The divided compartments make these ideal for storing makeup brushes or barrettes, too.
Include Plenty of Day-to-Day Storage
Clear off the top of your dresser and store jewelry behind the door instead. With multiple pegs, this acrylic hook rack offers plenty of spots for bracelets and necklaces to keep pieces tangle-free. Use thin screws to attach the organizer to the door back and place it high enough from the floor to keep jewelry from dragging.
Maximize Flexibility
Modular units allow you to customize your behind-the-door storage to fit your organizing needs (and change it up when necessary). A hanging bar with hooks of various sizes offers a smart way to store shoes or lay out a pair for the next day. Add other organizers, like a small hanging bucket, to corral grab-and-go accessories so all your outfit essentials are on-hand.