Store More with These Behind-the-Door Storage Ideas

If you think your closet is already filled to capacity, reconsider. Utilizing the behind-the-door area can boost storage space and help keep small items like crafting supplies organized and easily accessible. Consider hanging an over-the-door shoe organizer and filling the pockets with loose supplies like markers, paintbrushes, scissors, and more. Label each pocket with a tag to keep everything straight.

Editor's Tip: Do not drill into hollow-core doors to hang storage. Instead, opt for over-the-door or self-adhesive solutions.