Meeting your storage needs in a small entryway can be challenging, especially if your home lacks an additional mudroom or dedicated foyer. The area around your main entrance needs to function as a drop zone for purses, coats, keys, and other everyday items when you walk in and out the door. A well-designed entry should also provide spots for storing lesser-used items like sporting goods and out-of-season accessories. To turn a small entryway into a hardworking storage space that accomplishes all of these tasks, you'll need to bring in smart solutions like baskets, benches, cubbies, and shelf units. These small entryway storage ideas will boost function, save space, and make the most of your front door area.

Create a One-Wall Solution

One wall is all you need to create an effective storage area in a small entryway. First, bring in a bench to provide a spot to sit and kick off shoes. Turn a basket underneath to corral smaller footwear like sneakers and sandals; taller boots can stand on their own off to the side. Mount a set of wall hooks above the bench to hold jackets, bags, and hats.

Extend a Small Entry

If space right around your front door is tight, extend your entryway storage around the corner where there's more room. You'll only have to take a few extra steps to drop off your purse or coat after you walk in the door. Get creative with a display of hooks, shelves, and mirrors that functions as both storage and decor.

Rethink an Entryway Closet

Turn a coat closet into a mini mudroom with a few creative updates. Coat and shoe racks, storage bins, and wall-mounted metal baskets boost function in this small entryway storage solution. Neatly store everything you need before rushing out the door, and bring in your personal style with a fun wallpaper pattern and accent rug.

Organize Items in Bins

Gather loose items inside baskets or bins by the door. Amp up their style by choosing a pretty wicker or woven pattern. Keep things organized by designating a specific season, person, or category to each basket. For example, stash scarves, mittens, and hats in one basket, while storing flip-flops, sunscreen, and pool toys in another. Place only the in-season items in the entryway, and stash the rest elsewhere for later use.

Do Double-Duty

If your front door opens into the kitchen, create a hybrid area designed for both meal prep and entryway storage. A simple cart holds cooking supplies, artwork adds personality, and seating increases the area's functionality. An oversized hook behind the door holds coats and tote bags.

Combine Seating and Storage

Combine both seating and storage for ultimate space-saving efficiency. Try a set of storage ottomans with upholstered lids, which provide a comfy place to perch for taking off shoes while the lids conceal seasonal wares below. For maximum function in your small entryway, make your ottoman mobile by attaching casters to the legs.

Feature Vintage Furniture

Traditional furniture pieces, like this armoire, can make handy additions to a small entryway. Look for vintage finds at flea markets and thrift stores, taking care to find a piece that fits your storage needs. That could include deep drawers for large items or plenty of compartments for keys, writing utensils, and spare change.

Add Convenience with Cubbies

Try a freestanding cubby unit to add instant storage to your small entryway. Look for a narrow unit that doesn't extend too far into the traffic flow, and consider adding floating box shelves for more space. Jazz up the look by painting the back of each cubby a different color.

Save on Floor Space

Streamline a small entryway by keeping the storage simple. Don't take up precious floor space with a bulky cabinet unit. Instead, utilize your walls and stick to a hanging organizer or basic wall hooks. Floating shelves also work well as a perch for keys and wallets.

Incorporate Beautiful Built-Ins

If you're planning an entryway remodel, consider adding built-in cabinets. Partitioned spaces ensure everyone's outerwear, sports equipment, toys, and other items get dropped in the right place. Upper and lower cabinets take advantage of both floor- and ceiling-height storage space, and they're ideal for storing out-of-season equipment or items you don't use every day.

Add Rustic Baskets

Looking for a spot to stash sporting goods? A rustic wire basket holds a surprising amount of stuff. Plus, its open design makes it easy to spot what you need, meaning you can spend more time playing and less time looking. Tuck the basket under a console table to save space in a small entryway.

Furnish Your Entry with Flair

Thrifted furniture or a treasured family heirloom can make a statement in a small entryway. A colorful upholstered bench, for example, can double as both seating and storage. Look for a piece that fits in with the rest of your home's style.