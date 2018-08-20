6 Creative Command Center Ideas to Organize Your Family

The family command center serves a lot of important purposes. It can act as a dropzone near the door, a spot for sorting mail, a storage area for office supplies, and a message board for reminders. This catch-all space needs to handle the family calendar, paperwork, notes, and all manner of odds and ends in an orderly, easy-to-access fashion. With so many jobs to accomplish, the command center can be a challenge to set up and keep organized. Whether you want to create a hardworking kitchen hub or a one-wall entryway solution, these clever ideas will help you design a functional space that works for your family.

Maximize Your Mudroom

A few wall storage solutions can easily turn your mudroom or entryway space into a hardworking family command center. Hang a large bulletin board on a wall near the door to store your calendar, artwork, and reminders in plain sight. Wall-mounted wire baskets with labels keep important papers at eye-level, while a clock helps family members stay on schedule.

Put Small Walls to Work

Small walls that might otherwise serve a minimal purpose are ideal spots for creating a family command center. Choose a small section of wall in a central area of your home, such as the entryway or mudroom, and put it to good use with a few easy updates. Mount a set of wall hooks to make keys easy to grab on your way out the door. Then hang a magnetic or bulletin board to display photos, invitations, or mail. For even more functionality, apply dry-erase peel-and-stick wallpaper to the small wall to create a surface for writing notes and reminders.

Think Outside the Entryway

Family command centers don't have to be located right next to your home's door. Here, a small cabinet and floating shelves transform a corner of a dining room into a clever storage hub. A wire file sorter organizes paperwork and a charging station manages cords, but the countertops are otherwise clear to provide space to pay bills and sort mail. The cabinet stashes crafting and office supplies out of sight, and a magnetic dry-erase board above hosts reminders and family photos.

Make the Most of Tight Corners

Transform an unused corner into a space-savvy command center. This one-wall storage solution makes the most of the side of a built-in fridge. Custom wood folders form a vertical filing system to hold mail, catalogs, homework, and newspapers. Each section has a label and contains folders to help keep items sorted by purpose. A small corkboard provides space to post reminders.

Utilize Behind-the-Door Space

Every inch counts when you're setting up a command center in a small entryway. If you're short on wall space, incorporate a variety of storage solutions and utilize every inch, including the area behind a door. Hang a magnetic dry-erase board or chalkboard for posting reminders you need on your way out the door. To further maximize vertical space, combine a wall-mounted organizer with file boxes for storing paperwork out of sight, and mount large bulldog clips on the wall to keep other urgent papers in clear view.

Hide a Command Center in a Cabinet

For a more streamlined solution, create a hidden command center inside a cabinet or buffet. This helps save wall space and keeps unsightly papers from cluttering up your living space. Stack plastic bins or drawers inside the cabinet to store paperwork and school projects. Label each one with sticker letters to designate a spot for each family member. Attach magnetic strips to the inside of the door to hold memos and notes.