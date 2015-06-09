27 Clever Ideas for Organizing Crafts Supplies
Storage Set
These clear plastic storage containers aren't just for the pantry. Use airtight containers in various sizes, like these from OXO, to neatly store craft supplies. The tall, narrow sizes are perfect for paintbrushes and pipe cleaners, while the shorter versions work well for paints, glitter, and other small items.
Smart Spool Storage
Twine and string can easily become a tangled mess if not stored properly. This craft storage idea uses a paper towel holder to keep spools neat and orderly—and allow you to easily cut off the exact length you need. Simply stack rolls of string, twine, or yarn onto the holder and unwind the amount you need for each project.
All-In-One Storage
Reimagine built-in shelves or a hutch as a craft supplies storage unit. Remove doors and drawers if necessary, then line shelves with jars, baskets, and bins in various sizes. Add labels to each container to designate a spot for every type of craft item.
Crafts Caddy
Create storage for crafts and office supplies using your collection of milk glass. Display the glassware in a vintage drink caddy set on a colorful tray, using a different glass for each type of craft supply. The tray makes it easy to carry all your supplies at once if you need to move workspaces.
Drop Down
Vintage and flea market finds make great vessels for craft room storage. This drop-down desk, repurposed as a craft storage unit, is perfect for organizing supplies like paints, paper, and craft tools. Plus, it provides a compact workspace that folds up when not in use.
Crafting Station
Pegboard is perfect for holding crafts supplies. Purchase a pegboard panel at a hardware store and cut it to your desired size. Paint the entire piece, let dry, and hang it above your workstation. Pegboard hooks and attachments come in various shapes and sizes, so ones that will easily hold the items you plan to store.
See-Through Storage
If you are lacking desk or wall space, look up! These repurposed candy bowls fit perfectly under a cabinet with magnets attached to their lids. Fill them with your most-used supplies so they're always ready at a moment's notice.
Color Coordinated
Canning jars aren't just for jellies and jams. Use clear glass or plastic jars to store small supplies, including buttons, thread, and other embellishments. Display them on an open shelf so you can quickly identify what's available.
Flipped Around
When storing acrylic paint bottles, place them upside-down in craft storage bins. With gravity doing its job, you won't have to scrape the bottom of the jar to get the last drop of paint. Plus, keeping them bottoms-up lets you easily see which colors you have available.
Paintbrush Bouquet
Use vases or empty jars to sort paintbrushes by size and type. Store them brush-side-up to allow them to dry after use. Designate another jar for pencils, and consider filling the bottom with smaller items, like paper clips or rubber bands, to maximize storage space.
Clever Closet Storage
Maximize arts and crafts storage space behind closed doors. Turn the back of a closet or cabinet door into a smart storage space by mounting a set of wood peg racks. Attach the racks at an upward angle, then use them to hold spools of thread, ribbons, and tools.
Kids' Craft Storage Spot
Hang a cabinet or shelves to store kids' craft items, making sure it's low enough for little hands to reach. Attach a paper towel holder to the underside of a shelf, then fill it with kraft paper or ribbon that kids can easily tear off. Clip a couple of clothespins to the paper's edge to keep it from curling.
Drawer Dividers
Utilize desk drawer space to keep supplies handy below your workspace. Use a combination of drawer dividers and small containers to organize essentials within reach. Store craft supplies in one layer (no stacking) to make it easier to see available supplies quickly.
Kids Crafts Supplies Holder
A canvas apron made for gardening tools doubles as a holder for art supplies. Attach the belt to the edge of the craft room table with hook-and-loop tape, and tuck the straps out of sight. Fill the pockets with arts and crafts supplies like markers, crayons, and watercolor palettes, sorting by type.
Embellishment Drawer
Use milk glass dishes or shallow bowls to stash sewing supplies in craft storage drawers. You can often purchase milk glass items at flea markets and garage sales for less than a dollar apiece. Add color and interest by lining the craft storage drawers with decorative paper.
Outside the Box
Repurpose a pillbox to corral small items that are otherwise easily lost. The individual sections can hold dozens of eyelets, nails, or other hardware. Add a label to each section to remind of what's inside.
Mobile Crafts Cart
Retrofit an old end table into a cart that can function as a mobile craft storage unit. File crafts papers, stickers, and scrapbook pages below, and stash tools and markers on top. Push it wherever you want for an instant workspace.
Everyday Items
Rethink simple kitchen items, such as glasses and dishes, as craft supply storage. Keep scissors, felt-tip pens, and crayons within easy reach inside glassware arranged on a tray or platter. Slip a bouquet of small blooms into one of the glasses to turn it into a pretty display for your crafting space.
Recycled Storage
Don't throw away your empty cans from snacks or coffee. Wrap them in pretty paper and use them as inexpensive craft storage for small items, such as pencils, buttons, pins, needles, bobbins, and embellishments. Label the containers to keep items sorted.
Upcycled Hutch
Outfit a small cabinet hutch to make a compact crafts storage unit. Add shelves to the cabinet to bring order to the supplies inside. Employ baskets and flat boxes for organized filing and storage.
Spice Rack Storage
Recycle a revolving spice rack into a storage tower for your crafting workspace. Store buttons, beads, glitter, and more inside the small containers. The clear glass jars make it easy to stay organized, while the swivel base makes everything accessible.
Sleeve Storage
Plastic sleeves designed for storing photos or trading cards are ideal for craft supply storage, too. Stash die cuts, stencils, sheets of stickers, and more inside the sleeve sections. Store the sleeves in binder boxes (or regular cardboard boxes) that can be stacked or stored upright on a shelf.
Hang It Up
Keep gift wrap and crafts supplies organized with a wire shower caddy. Hang one for wrapping supplies and a second one for crafting supplies. Use ribbons to suspend cans filled with pencils, paintbrushes, and more from the hooks.
Convenient Card Box
Stash smaller stickers and die cuts in a recipe box with tabbed dividers. Label each divider and organize by theme. The box is small enough that it can be packed with essentials and taken on-the-go.
Serving Pieces
Party platters and serving sets make it easy to organize crafts supplies. Use the sections or cups to sort supplies by category. Choose one that spins so it's easy to grab what you need from any angle.
Hanging Organization
A hanging canvas shoe organizer functions as handy art supply storage. The pocket depth is perfect for pens and pencils, paintbrushes, and notepads of various sizes. Suspend it from a curtain rod using clip-on rings, or hang it on the wall.
Stylish Storage
Use baskets to organize larger craft supplies like yarn, cutting machines, and rolls of paper or fabric. Choose ones with handles so you can easily tote them to the table and put them away when done. Pretty enough to display, baskets are great for open storage on shelves or rolling carts.