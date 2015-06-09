Crafts Rooms -- A Place to Create
Fabric Designer's Crafts Room
In fabric designer Anna Maria Horner's crafts room, multiple tables line the perimeter for lots of extra work space. One table gets skirted to hide more supply storage. Corkboard hangs on the wall above the work area for a place to tack magazine clippings, fabrics, and sketches. A cubby unit placed on a table gets fabric storage up to eye level. Plenty of task lighting hangs above all work areas.
Editor's Tip: Compile a list of the supplies you need to organize, and measure items that have special storage needs. Take this list with you when deciding what to purchase for your space.
A Stationery and Quilt Designer's Crafts Room
Barbara Rucci runs B. Rucci Studio, which designs artful invitations and logos for small businesses, and Tender Threads, a new line of unique quilts made from old clothing.
Barbara's simple but large skirted table is the perfect space to spread out and create. A bulletin board on the wall is perfect for hanging photos, kids' drawings, and other pieces of inspiration. Make sure your crafts room has a comfortable chair for long hours. Add a cushion to a chair on wheels for comfort ease in moving around your space.
Editor's Tip: Repurpose shoeboxes and other sturdy boxes by covering them in paper or fabric for pretty storage.
Your Very Own Creation Station
A simple solid-core door provides plenty of work surface for this studio bench, designed for hobbies and crafts. Shapely mail-order legs -- counter height is a good choice -- support the door. A vintage hutch, found at an antiques store, sits on the surface.
Customized storage makes the bench even more hardworking. Pegboard and a sheet of galvanized (magnetic) metal are mounted inside the hutch doors to hold small tools and swatches; a metal shelf bracket screwed to the bench on one side of the hutch keeps reference books from toppling. A painted wooden box attached to the underside makes a handy stashing space and is accessible through a lift door cut from the work surface.
Under the bench, a caster-fitted piece of medium-density fiberboard (MDF) becomes a dolly, making it easy to roll out heavy equipment, such as a sewing machine. Finishing touches give the unit charm -- from the wood appliques glued to the hutch crown to the wallpaper-backed shelves within the hutch and colorful bin pulls on the hutch drawers and dolly.
Editor's Tip: Inexpensive cabinets, chairs, and tables can be found at used furniture stores. Brush on a coat of paint, add new hardware and cushions, and these items will be nearly new.
Pretty Perfect Crafts Desk
Making a crafts room you will love to create in takes time and planning. This crafting space is color coordinated in pretty pastels. The light palette makes it a welcoming place to be. Multiple drawers allow hide-away storage, and holes cut into the desk slab hold cups for storing scissors, color pencils, markers, and paintbrushes. A letter-sorter desk topper allows paper to be sorted by type. A magnetic sheet attached to the inside wall of the desk topper gives even more vertical storage.
Editor's Tip: Remember to use spaces like the back of a door or the side of the desk. A paper-towel holder can be mounted to the end to hold ribbon. A pocket shoe holder that hangs on the back of a door can hold dozens of crafts supplies.
Crafts Room with Stations
To make this work area as spacious and efficient as possible, workstations were placed in an L shape backed with a wall of stock cabinetry from a home center. Ample counter space provides enough room for one person to work on the computer while another works on projects. Tall counters make standing while crafting easier on the back. Barstools provide seating.
Editor's Tip: Keep multiple cutting mats handy as well as plastic shower curtains to cover work surfaces when painting or cutting.
Crafts Room with Stations
Originally intended for kitchen use, the stainless-steel system of trays and jars works well for ribbon, scrapbook supplies, and more. Keep your supplies in plain sight so you know what you have.
Editor's Tip: If items such as magazine holders and storage boxes don't match your color palette, cover them in complementary paper, fabric, or paint.
Room for Display
Stationery designer Barbara Rucci, owner of BRucci Paper, has plenty of shelving above her work space to display her finished projects. Clear jars and a red tray keep the work surface tidy.
Editor's Tip: Wall space is some of the most valuable,but often overlooked, space. Pegboards, bulletin boards, shelves, and magnetic boards are just a few of the many options for using the wall for display space and inspirational ideas.
A Kids' Crafts Room
This adorable kids' crafts room is well-stocked with plenty of art supplies. A utility sink allows kids to clean up after messy art projects. A laundry line hangs across the room to display masterpieces. Hard-surface flooring in a kids' craft room is essential for easy cleanup.
Editor's Tip: Teach kids to be givers. Encourage your kids to pack up unwanted crafts supplies and then drop them off at a youth shelter.
Gift Wrapping and Crafting
Keep gift wrapping and crafts supplies tucked away when not in use but close by. This armoire has plenty of ideas for organizing all your supplies. Hang tools and tags from screw-in cup hooks. Display and easily locate embellishments in vintage canning jars. Mount a lazy Susan to hold jars of buttons, beads, and other small accents. Adhere corkboard to the inside back of the cabinet for hanging sticker packets. Arrange spools of ribbon on a dowel rod and set inside a drawer.
Editor's Tip: Create stations in your crafts room. If you have the luxury of an entire room, set zones for different activities, such as a gift wrapping, painting, scrapbooking, and sewing, and organize supplies accordingly.
Portable Crafts Room Cutting Station
Adapt a rolling metal shelf unit with locking casters into a movable cutting table. Add a flat surface to the top for cutting.
Editor's Tip: Designate a basket or two for unfinished projects and keep supplies to finish that project in the same basket. When you have time to finish the project, you won't need to gather your supplies again. It also makes it handy to take projects on trips or places you have to sit and wait for a long time.
Crafts Room Storage Wall
This cubby wall unit is perfect for storing crafts supplies and projects for the serious crafter. Pretty paper- or fabric-covered boxes keep things neat and tidy. Label boxes so it's easy to find exactly what you need. This solution can be used any place in the home, even a dining room that sometimes becomes a crafts room.
Editor's Tip: Label everything -- especially in a kids' crafts room -- to make it easier to find supplies and put them away.
The Crafter's Closet
A closet can keep supplies handy when you don't have a dedicated crafts room. Fabric scraps and loose papers land in canvas boxes, but colorful art supplies are on display in clear containers. Adjustable shelving can be reconfigured as needed.
Editor's Tip: Browse all types of stores -- including the hardware store -- to get inspiration and new container ideas for storing crafts supplies.
Kids' Room Crafting Area
This is the perfect solution for creative kids and adults, too! An adjustable crafts table helps this preteen find her creative groove. The table has cubbies for beads, paintbrushes, and other accessories, and the crafts cupboard is just an arm's reach away. The tall cupboard acts as a one-stop shop for art supplies. Baskets and see-through jars make it easy to transport supplies to the worktable and to effortlessly put things away when crafting time is over.
Editor's Tip: Choose a work surface you don't mind getting a little paint on, especially in a space for kids.
Dream Crafts Room
This dream crafts room features extra-wide drawers sized to hold wrapping paper. Counter heights let crafters sit or stand. Plenty of closed cabinetry keeps the room looking tidy and a floor-to-ceiling memo board holds photos and inspiration. The chair has a thick cushion for comfort, and casters let it move around the room with ease.
Editor's Tip: If you don't have the money for built-ins, include several modular storage units. With a little planning, you can make them look and function like expensive built-ins.
Crafts Cabinet Hideaway
One cabinet in a home office can hide crafts supplies but keep them within reach. These pullout drawers are perfect for holding wrapping paper, ribbon, and tins of other supplies. Use the inside door space too, perfect for housing paint jars, vases filled with color pencils, and more ribbon. The counter holds a copier for enlarging patterns.
Editor's Tip: When organizing supplies in drawers, use old boxes as dividers to keep things in place. The boxes are also easy to remove from the drawer and take to your crafts table.
Wrapping Station
This fabulous wrapping station is a great addition to any crafts room. Made for closet organization, simple cabinets such as these are great for other uses as well. Pegboard added to the wall lets you hang hooks and containers to store embellishments and other small gift wrap and crafts supplies. Ribbon boxes are available in many sizes and keep ribbon in check. Add a work lamp and you're ready to wrap!
Editor's Tip: Purchase a roll of white butcher paper to hold your own stamped, painted, or stenciled wrapping paper designs. Let kids help make their own paper that can be used for birthday parties and teacher gifts. Place this paper on a dowel just like you would a store-bought roll.
Crafts Room Island
A central island welcomes artists with a broad work space and plenty of storage in undercounter drawers. Topped with dark slate, the island provides a desklike area that is easily cleaned and can function as a chalkboard.
The island and hutch provide handy organization. Glass cabinet doors keep supplies in view, making selection quick and order uncomplicated. The hutch's long line of cabinets and drawers delivers plenty of storage and conceals large bins of materials. Frequently used supplies remain at hand along the green tile countertop.
Editor's Tip: Install a curtain rod on the wall and place a large roll of white paper on it for kids to use for oversize masterpieces.
Double-Duty Crafts Room
Movable work surfaces, such as this steel-top table on casters, can accommodate one or several workers. Multiple drawers give each family member a place for essential tools and other project materials. Tension rods and adjustable shelves transform an open bookcase into a crafts and gift-wrapping station where everything is easy to access.
Editor's Tip: Binders are a crafter's best friend. Use them to store ideas for projects you'd like to try, magazine clipping inspiration, and patterns. Purchase binders that can be personalized with patterned paper to match your space.
Crafts and Hobby Room
The counter in this crafts room is deep enough to spread out supplies, including big sheets of paper. It's also long enough that models can be built on one end while the other end accommodates scrapbooking.
Editor's Tip: After school starts, check out the school supply area for great sales on both crafting items as well as pencil boxes, zippered pouches, and other containers. Those zippered pouches are perfect for storing small tools related to one crafts project, such as jewelry making.
Crafts and Hobby Room
The bases at either end of a long, deep work counter in this crafts room hold storage units tailored to specific activities. This base houses open shelving, 8 inches deep, with baskets for supplies. Tucked behind it is a pullout cabinet with shelves for less-frequently used items; pulling out the cabinet activates a light under the table, making it easy to see materials. The final layer of space is divided into three deep nooks for wrapping paper and supplies.
Editor's Tip: Use plastic cutlery trays in every drawer. They are cheap and perfect for keeping drawers organized.
Crafting Corner
Make your crafts room work overtime by including a bank of wall cabinets. The mix of open and closed spaces allows you to organize behind doors while putting pretty stationery and journals in plain sight. Baskets hold yarn, and a pretty antique caddy corrals vintage cups that can store pencils and scissors.
Editor's Tip: Take pictures of the items you store in closed boxes and tape them to the outside of the box. This is especially handy when organizing a crafts room for young kids.
Craft, Sew, or Wrap
This crafts center handles everything from wrapping presents to mending clothing. Wall-mounted holders for ribbons and paper store the materials crease free. Just one small bank of cupboards along a basement wall is enough space for a crafting station.
Editor's Tip: Place a shopping list in your crafts area just as you would in the kitchen for food items. As you run low on certain items, add them to your list right away.
Sewing Central
If all you can spare is one small piece of space, set up a pretty vignette so you don't mind having it on display at all times. Create a vertical storage solution by installing curtain rods across a window or empty stretch of wall space. Then organize color-coordinated ribbons and fabrics for your current project so you can easily find what you need. Use a small table underneath to keep your sewing machine and scissors within reach.
Editor's Tip: Dedicate a basket by your sewing table just for scraps. When the pile gets high, sort by color and use storage cubbies or see-through drawer towers to keep them neat.
Family Crafts Room
A 5-foot-long desktop provides plenty of surface area to spread out multiple projects. An adjustable chair lets both children and adults use this work surface comfortably.
Editor's Tip: There's no need to purchase pencil holders. Raid your kitchen cupboards for containers for pencils, markers, and paintbrushes.
Family Crafts Room
Mesh drawer units keep flat supplies visible. Lower shelves store bolts of fabric, and deep drawers at the bottom are sized to hold balls of yarn, larger tools, stencils, stamps, and tubs of clay.
Editor's Tip: Adjustable shelving is ideal because it can evolve with your crafting needs.
The Crafter's Wall
A family of crafters revels in this workshop. They can see what's available to work with at a glance, thanks to a wall of white modular shelving units and many see-through boxes, bins, and letter trays that organize colorful supplies and tools. The laminate easy-to-clean table provides enough room for everyone to gather. Think about lighting needs, especially in a basement crafts room. If you enjoy painting or drawing, you may want illumination that mimics natural light, such as halogen task lighting.
Editor's Tip: If you can't devote an entire room to your crafts, then hang a curtain panel from the ceiling to divide your space and hide your crafting area.
Shared Space Crafts Room
A counter positioned at seating height supports a sewing machine, turning one end of this laundry room into a crafts center. Spools suspended between cabinets make accessing wrapping paper a cinch. A magnetic bulletin board keeps sewing pins, chalk, and clasps within easy reach. An assortment of coordinated white boxes with clearly marked red labels provides storage for everything from yarn and ribbon to cleaning rags and fabric scraps. Matching labels on the built-in cabinets make sure there's no guesswork about what you'll find where.
Editor's Tip: Prevent muscle fatigue that comes from standing on hard surfaces by placing soft, nonslip rubber mats where you'll be working (available at restaurant supply outlets). If you don't like the look, toss decorative rugs over them.