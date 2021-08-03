Quick Updates Turned This Under-Utilized Closet into a Crafting Storage Center

A do-it-yourselfer transformed her neglected closet into a craft command center without using a tool belt. She kept the installation simple using freestanding furniture and stick-on wall organizers.

By Kit Selzer and Kendra Surface
August 03, 2021
The remedy for Tiffany DeLangie's "dumping ground" started with a new job title. She promoted the guest room closet in her Raleigh home into a craft supplies station—one that's removable in case she wants a standard closet again someday. Tiffany's to-do list: Clear out clutter, remove (and store) the doors, replace a wire shelf with a melamine one, and refresh the walls with leftover paint.

A bookshelf and dresser, along with boxes, baskets, and bins, cost about $500. Command wall organizers, which come with adhesive mounting strips, form a handy display.

Tiffany's closet before.
After the cleanup, the new space came together in a week.

"My DIY journey began because I was picky and had a limited budget," says Tiffany, who aims to inspire family-friendly, budget-wise design with her Pretty Real blog projects. "But I also love creatively solving problems and bringing my vision to life."

Tiffany focused on dividing then subdividing her supplies for painting, paper crafts, and gift-wrapping to give everything a designated spot.

Fabric bins are smart for hiding assorted supplies. Tiffany made dividers to keep the bins from becoming a messy jumble. She cut slits in two pieces of plastic corrugated board from the crafts store and assembled them into an X shape. 

Adhesive-back wall organizers maximize the space above the dresser. Crafting tools hang from hooks, paint and glue line up in clear caddies, and a picture ledge holds ready-to-paint canvases. An LED lamp runs on a built-in rechargeable battery. 

Wall color similar to: Blushing Bride 2001-08, Valspar
To utilize even closet corners, a fabric laundry hamper fills a sliver of space next to the dresser; the structured rectangular hamper holds rolls of wrapping paper. More wall hooks keep gift bags neatly visible and within reach. Tiffany simply clears the dresser top to wrap gifts.

Tiffany can see supplies in the dresser drawers at a glance. She outfitted the top drawer with a series of containers ($2, Target) to hold small items. Stacks of paper, paper punches, and other supplies fill the bottom drawers.

