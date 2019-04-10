Storage Solutions

Declutter your home and get organized with these storage solutions for every room in your home. We have made organization easy with our strategies for clearing the clutter from closets, kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, and more. Use our techniques and ideas to purge and clear out what you no longer use or need.

Most Recent

The Best Planners for 2020, According to Our Editors

One of our favorites is less than $10!
Here's Why I Got Marie Kondo All Wrong

A tidy person but not one to fetishize organizing, our editor in chief didn't immediately jump on the KonMari bandwagon. But his opinion of Marie Kondo's methods quickly changed.
Attic Storage Hacks to Help Make the Most of Your Space

Take advantage of unused space by employing these clever attic storage ideas. 
Marie Kondo Sets the Record Straight on Clutter, Creativity, and What's Next

No, she does not want you to throw away all your books. Or every last tchotchke. The author and TV star clears up some myths about her methods—and talks about what's to come.
Marie Kondo's New Organizing Book Is Now Available for Pre-Order

The decluttering queen shows you how to spark joy at work with the KonMari Method.
10 Storage Products Amazon Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About

Take some time to get every room in your home clean and organized. These favorite storage products, all available with Amazon Prime, have thousands of reviews and great prices to match.
More Storage Solutions

10 IKEA Hacks That Add Storage to Your Home

Get the best of both worlds with inexpensive storage ideas that save you money and organize your items. Our roundup of favorite furniture hacks features ordinary IKEA items repurposed into new-and-improved storage solutions. When you're done with these DIY projects, no one will be able to tell you went to IKEA.
Simple Organization Hacks

These organizing hacks turn common household items into clever organizers that will streamline your storage and cut the clutter in your kitchen, bathroom, and other rooms.
Get Inspired by This Home's Clever Built-In Storage Ideas

Solve Storage Trouble Spots

5 Hampers You Don't Have to Hide

6 Creative Command Center Ideas to Organize Your Family

DIY Calendars that Inspire Organization

These cute, chic, and easy-to-make DIY calendars are sure to keep you organized and on track!

All Storage Solutions

How to Build DIY Photo Ledges

Easy
Stunning Calendars to Start the New Year Right

5 Daily Steps for Staying Organized

10 Things You Don't Have to Be Embarrassed to Hide Under the Bed

DIY Underbed Storage

Easy
This Messy Master Closet Went From Overflowing to Organized

How to Build a Freestanding Storage Bench

Kind of hard
This Clever DIY Storage Bench Hides All Your Electronic Clutter

Kind of hard
DIY Organization Ideas for Every Single Room

How to Organize Your Dresser Like a Pro

This Unorganized Children's Bookshelf Went From Scary to Storage-Friendly

How to Make a Floating Shelf from an Old Floorboard

How to Make a Traditional Wall-Mounted Shelf with Molding

How to Sell, Donate, and Recycle the Clutter You Don't Need

The Ultimate Family Studio With a Spot For Everything

How to Make a Bathroom Shelf with Built-In Towel Rod

Smart Storage Solutions for Pet Supplies

How to Build DIY Industrial Shelves on a Budget

Build this DIY Library Wall for Less than $600

How to Make a Decked-Out Homework Station

How to Make Wall-Mounted Storage Boxes

How to Make a Pegboard Storage Display

Turn a Basic Storage Cube Unit into a Chic Modern Buffet

8 Tips for Organizing Bulk-Bought Products

Turn Basic Storage Cube Units into an Upscale Wall Unit

