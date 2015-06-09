19 Genius Ways to Store More in Your Small Bedroom
DIY Built-Ins
Built-ins are a great way to supplement closet space and boost storage inside the bedroom. To incorporate this idea without embarking on a remodel, position floor-to-ceiling wardrobe units against the wall and add molding around the top to emulate a built-in look. Here, the side of the wardrobe closest to the bed serves up extra vertical storage space with a mounted reading light and a hanging wicker basket that functions as a bedside table.
Double-Duty Furniture
For the most effective use of space, you'll have to be strategic when choosing furniture for a small bedroom. Consider pieces that serve a dual purpose, such as a desk that also serves as a bedside table. Instead of a bulky desk chair, opt for a stool that can easily tuck beneath the desk and out of the way when not in use.
Use Multiple Types of Storage
A variety of storage types can help maximize flexibility and take advantage of every inch in a small bedroom. Here, a nightstand capitalizes on limited bedside square feet and offers a tabletop surface, open storage, and a drawer. A basket on the lower shelf provides portability for other small items.
Downsize Your Furniture
In smaller bedrooms, all furniture pieces besides the bed should be scaled down to reduce visual clutter. Small-space organization calls for smarter, not larger, furniture pieces, and that includes bedside tables and nightstands. Look for pieces that offer multiple storage options, such as a drawer and an open shelf.
Clean Up Your Floor
Try this visual trick to add storage for small spaces: Mount cubbies on the wall for bedside storage that keeps floors clear and makes a room look larger. Enclose all but daily-use items in decorative boxes, and combine a few different-sized storage cubes to gain even more storage space. As a bonus, add under-bed storage with an open-faced basket you can easily slide in and out from under the bed frame.
Keep Out-of-Sight Spaces Cleaned Up
A closed drawer is an invitation to clutter, especially when your space lacks small bedroom storage ideas. To keep your stuff from getting out of control, start with an organizing system that sorts items by type. Pretty dishes and trays can act as simple drawer dividers, holding grooming and dressing supplies. For tabletop items, try decorative trays to keep other small supplies organized.
Use Multi-Function Furniture
With no room for both a display table and nightstand, this small bedroom made use of DIY floating shelves. A cup holder built into the nightstand provides a place to set a glass of water, while the lower shelf displays a collection of favorite books. This small bedroom organization idea incorporates storage for both beloved decorative items and daily-use essentials.
Pay Attention to Surfaces
Many small bedrooms—particularly kid spaces—do double-duty as work or homework spots, too. That means they can quickly accumulate extra supplies and knickknacks that can overtake surface spaces, but simple solutions can help keep this clutter at bay. Divide different types of items—erasers and paper clips, for example—into separate smaller dishes, and keep them all together using one larger tray with sides. This small bedroom idea works well for jewelry, makeup, or other grooming supplies, too.
Display Your Favorites
Storage for small bedrooms doesn't have to be closed away and out of sight. Many items you love, such as jewelry, can easily be transformed into display-worthy elements that function as organized storage, too. A metal screen mounted in a simple frame offers an ideal hanging spot for favored earrings and necklaces.
Under-Bed Storage
Trundle beds aren't just for kids' rooms. Instead of a second pullout mattress, some options feature drawers that pack extra storage in the under-bed space that would otherwise go unused. Use these drawers in place of a traditional dresser to store folded clothing, or stash out-of-season shoes and jackets here to free up additional closet space.
Look in Unexpected Places
In space-challenged bedrooms, every square inch counts. Put unused areas, such as the back of a closet door, to everyday use for tasks like wardrobe planning. Install one pole and one over-the-door hook to the backside of the door to plan out outfits for the next day or two. Frequently worn accessories or other dressing items can also be put in easy reach, thanks to narrow hooks and plastic holders.
Use Those Wasted Spaces
Even narrow spots and awkward in-between areas can be useful for storage. Instead of letting that space go to waste, look for slim storage solutions that fit neatly inside your limited square feet. To keep the bedside surface clear, consider mounting a swing arm lamp.
Use Your Walls
Hooks and shelves are great small bedroom ideas to keep jewelry and accessories organized. Place a narrow shelf next to a dressing table, for example, to gain an extra surface for storing for jewelry or makeup. A set of wall-mounted hooks underneath keeps outerwear or bags within easy reach.
Make Use of Every Nook
Embrace every inch of square footage to make the most of your small bedroom. Here, an otherwise unused niche became a cozy reading nook thanks to a bench piled with pillows and a small side table. Bonus: The built-in bench flips up to reveal storage for extra blankets or linens.
Measure the Depth
Typical furniture options such as dressers can quickly overwhelm small bedrooms, especially if they intrude into the sometimes-cramped walkways. Search for narrower options that can tuck into slim corners yet still offer effective small bedroom organization. The mirrored doors on this one help to bounce light around the room, which helps the space appear larger.
Supplement a Small Bedroom Closet
Small bedrooms and tiny closets often go hand-in-hand. If your space is short on clothes storage, consider supplementing with an armoire inside the bedroom for items that won't fit in the closet. If you're refreshing an older piece of furniture or a flea market find, dress it up with a fresh coat of paint and new hardware to tie it in with the rest of the decor in your room.
Establish Zones
Make your small bedroom's limited footprint more effective by dividing it into specific zones for different activities. Designate areas for dressing, reading, and relaxing, using scaled-down pieces to ensure the furniture doesn't encroach on the traffic flow too much. In this small bedroom, a slim dressing table with just a few drawers and a chair establishes a just-right niche for morning prep.
Closet Trick
Make the most of limited rack space with smart closet storage ideas. Many builder-grade closets offer only a long hanging bar and a shelf, which may not meet all of your storage needs in the most space-efficient way. A mix of drawers, cubbies, cabinets, and hanging bars creates a customized storage solution that's tailored to your specific items.
Headboard Storage
Incorporate a storage headboard into your small bedroom design to make use of the space behind your bed. Employ bins or baskets as organizers for bedside essentials, and install wall-mounted lights in place of a table lamp. The set-up in this bedroom eliminates the need for nightstands, which is another plus in small bedroom organization.