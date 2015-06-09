19 Genius Ways to Store More in Your Small Bedroom

Many small bedrooms—particularly kid spaces—do double-duty as work or homework spots, too. That means they can quickly accumulate extra supplies and knickknacks that can overtake surface spaces, but simple solutions can help keep this clutter at bay. Divide different types of items—erasers and paper clips, for example—into separate smaller dishes, and keep them all together using one larger tray with sides. This small bedroom idea works well for jewelry, makeup, or other grooming supplies, too.