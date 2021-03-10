Amazon Has a Secret Section of Small-Space Solutions—Here Are 16 Items Worth Shopping

If your living room doubles as an office right now, consider this coffee table that transforms into a desk and storage container. The sleek wood coffee table with a black steel frame pairs well with most home styles—and no one will suspect it’s anything more than a coffee table when the top is closed. Bonus: If your apartment doesn’t have room for a dining table, this coffee table makes it easier to enjoy meals on the couch.

Buy It: WLive Wood Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage, $160