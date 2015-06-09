Rethink the concept of a home office. With go-anywhere wireless internet, an office is no longer limited to where there is a plug-in modem. Stage your office in an underused part of your house. This office makes use of a previously ignored stairway landing, perched perfectly in the center of the action and easily accessible from any place in the house. Freestanding bookcases line the half-wall behind the desk. File cabinets beneath the desktop add more storage for paperwork and bills.