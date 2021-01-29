8 Room Dividers to Stylishly Split Up Your Space

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Room dividers can be used to provide privacy in open rooms or section off areas based on function. Use these pretty and practical dividers to carve out space for a separate home office, relaxation spot, and more.

In a year spent mostly at home, privacy was hard to come by if you share a living space. And for those whose living rooms turned into offices and classrooms alike, the line between work and home life became increasingly blurred. Both require creative solutions, and room dividers provide homeowners and apartment dwellers a way to stretch their existing floor plans to meet the moment.

With a simple screen, shelf, or curtain, you can divide rooms into sections based on function or create privacy within an open floor plan. Room dividers allow you to carve out a bedroom in a studio apartment or create a separate home office in a large living room. And if you have kids or roommates, a room divider can provide a visual signal that you need some alone time, whether for work or stress relief. When the divider is up, your household knows that you're not to be disturbed.

Image zoom Credit: Paul Costello

In addition to offering privacy, room dividers create a distinction between work and the rest of your day. When the workday is over, you can take down the screen or push back the curtain to signal that it's time to log out and focus on family, relaxation, or whatever your evening entails. Completing this physical action makes the transition feel more concrete.