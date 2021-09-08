Apartment Dwellers Will Love This Space-Saving Tiered Shelf
Small homes pose a variety of challenges and require clever storage solutions to maximize and organize space. Otherwise, things can get messy fast. That's where this genius, tiered shelf from Walmart comes into play.
The attractive shelf by Millieroo is a smart addition to any room in your house or apartment that needs more storage. Its shelves are made of bamboo with durable stainless-steel tubes for legs. Anti-slip feet make it a safe option for any surface, whether you want to use it on a kitchen or bathroom counter or at a desk. There are three shelves—two long ones and a shorter one on top—and a row of four small metal hooks from which you can hang scissors, pot holders, craft supplies, and more.
Buy It: Millieroo 3 Tier Corner Shelving Unit ($27, Walmart)
It's designed to fit into a corner, making it ideal for a countertop and easy to tuck against a wall. The shelf is an especially great option for renters or anyone who wants to avoid drilling holes in their walls. Thanks to its tiered design, there's also plenty of space underneath to store various items that don't fit on the shelves. Several shoppers note that the shelf was larger than they expected based on the photos. At 7 x 7 x 15.2 inches, it's not overly bulky, but it still gives you plenty of storage.
Assembly is required, so keep that in mind you're not super handy. However, all the items needed to put the shelf together are included, plus instructions to provide guidance. Although this shelf is ideal for use in the kitchen—where spice jars, utensils, and other easily cluttered items abound—it can also bring order to supplies in a home office or tidy up skincare items and makeup in a bathroom. Pick up this three-tier shelf at Walmart for just $27; your countertops will thank you.