A small, narrow hallway doesn't have to just be a bland pathway to your home's living areas. These ideas will help you give it some character of its own. Learn how to trick the eye into thinking a hallway is longer, wider, or taller than it really is, plus find ways to decorate the space and give it more function.

A Place to Hang Your Hat

Image zoom

When Jen of City Farmhouse went to decorate her small hallway, she decided to play up its size with painted horizontal stripes running the length of the space. She made it practical with a DIY clothes rack fashioned from a piece of driftwood and several knobs from a hardware store. Above the rack is a hand-painted inspirational quote to greet her first thing in the morning.

Let's Chalk About It

Image zoom

Another way to take advantage of a hallway's length is to run a strip of dry-erase board or a chalkboard along the wall for family members to write messages. You don't even have to hang anything if you don't want to—chalkboard paint makes the job easy. Sliding barn doors are a useful solution in tight halls, since the door won't block floor space when open.

Be Consoled

Image zoom

If the idea of squeezing furniture into a small hallway has you skeptical, try a narrow console table. It provides extra storage and a landing spot for a few daily essentials like keys and wallets. Keep any accent pieces simple, like this vase, so it doesn't feel too crowded.

Vertical Visions

Image zoom