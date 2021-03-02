8 Must-Have RV Accessories for an Unforgettable Road Trip
These camping essentials are key to a smooth journey.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, RV travel is more popular than ever. Providing both private sleeping accommodations and an isolated mode of travel, RVs and campers have seen a huge surge in popularity as people look for safe ways to get away for a while. Reflecting this demand, shipments of new RVs are expected to reach a record high in 2021, according to a recent report from the RV Industry Association.
If you're new to the camper life, you'll need to stock up on some gear before you hit the road. RVs are equipped with tons of amenities that make it feel like a cozy home on wheels, but they don't always come with everything you'll need for a successful camping trip. Whether you have a small towable camper or a fully equipped motor home, the right gear will help you set up camp and make the most of your trip. Here are some of the must-have RV accessories every camper needs.
Once you arrive at your campsite, it's important to make sure your RV is parked on even ground. Use leveling blocks to prop up the tires as needed to achieve a stable position. These ones feature an interlocking design so you can stack them to your desired height and a solid bottom that prevents them from sinking into soft ground.
Buy It: Camco 44510 Heavy Duty Leveling Blocks ($26, Amazon)
When filling up your RV's fresh water tank, be sure to use a hose that's suited for drinking water. Standard garden hoses might leach chemicals or bacteria into the water, which can make it unsafe for drinking or bathing. This 25-foot hose has a durable, five-layer design that resists kinks and is free from lead, BPA, and phthalates (which are chemical additives often used in plastics).
Buy It: Gilmour Marine & Rec Drinking Water Safe Hose ($15, Target)
Hook up an RV water filter to eliminate potentially harmful contaminants in campground water. This one connects to any standard hose to filter out bad tastes and odors, chlorine, heavy metals, and other pollutants in the water. It's also great for keeping sediment out of your RV's water tank.
Buy It: Camco TastePure RV/Marine Water Filter with Flexible Hose Protector ($17, Amazon)
Campground Wi-Fi can be unreliable and slow, so invest in some extra gear if you need a strong signal for working on-the-go or streaming Netflix at night. Designed specifically for campers, this kit includes a Wi-Fi extender router, outdoor signal receiver, and antenna that let you turn a weak Wi-Fi signal into a strong personal hot spot. It comes with everything you need for easy setup, including water-resistant tape for mounting the antenna to the outside of your RV.
Buy It: Alfa WiFi Camp Pro 2 Long Range WiFi Repeater RV Kit ($148, Amazon)
RV mattresses don't have the best reputation for being comfortable, so you might want to splurge on an upgrade for a better night's sleep. This RV mattress features three layers of high-quality memory foam to offer support that adjusts to your body's position. It comes packaged in a compact box and, after opening, expands into its normal shape within 72 hours.
Buy It: Ultima Comfort 8 in. Short Queen Memory Foam RV Mattress ($266, The Home Depot)
A high-quality sewer hose is essential to avoid any unpleasant leaks or malfunctions. This all-in-one kit includes a 15-foot hose, a fitting that connects to your RV's sewer outlet, an adapter that fits any sewer connection, and storage caps for each end. The durable hose is reinforced with steel wire so you can shape it as needed.
Buy It: Camco RhinoFLEX RV Sewer Hose Kit ($34, Amazon)
Storage space in RV kitchens is often very limited, so collapsible kitchenware makes a smart choice. Great for food prep or leftover storage, this set of three lidded bowls is safe for the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher. When not in use, they collapse to a third of their original height for compact storage.
Buy It: Prepworks Collapsible Storage Bowls with Lids ($15, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Not all campsites have designated fire pits, so you might need to bring your own to enjoy evening bonfires. Complete with a carrying case, this portable fire pit lets you easily set up a cozy fire anywhere you camp. The double-walled stainless-steel design features vent holes along the bottom for efficient air flow, providing a complete burn with little to no smoke.
Buy It: Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit ($300, Amazon)
