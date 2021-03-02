8 Must-Have RV Accessories for an Unforgettable Road Trip

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, RV travel is more popular than ever. Providing both private sleeping accommodations and an isolated mode of travel , RVs and campers have seen a huge surge in popularity as people look for safe ways to get away for a while. Reflecting this demand, shipments of new RVs are expected to reach a record high in 2021, according to a recent report from the RV Industry Association .

If you're new to the camper life, you'll need to stock up on some gear before you hit the road. RVs are equipped with tons of amenities that make it feel like a cozy home on wheels, but they don't always come with everything you'll need for a successful camping trip. Whether you have a small towable camper or a fully equipped motor home, the right gear will help you set up camp and make the most of your trip. Here are some of the must-have RV accessories every camper needs.