This Tiny Studio is a Stroke of Genius
Nestled in Style
Originally built as a business, this sweet but slight studio rests in the middle of a six-unit strip. Lush landscaping, including flowers in dynamic pots and window planters, helps to distinguish the residence from its neighbors, while inviting gray paint punches up window frames and trim.
Sweet Serenity
Various shades of gray paint create a peaceful sanctuary in the living room. Splashes of yellow break up the neutral color scheme. A mirrored coffee table keeps things from getting too serious while amplifying light and visually expanding the room.
Best Small-Space Decorating Tips
Incorporate these nine decorating strategies into your small space for a big impact.
Less is More
To keep a small space from becoming overwhelmed, stick to a single color palette. This vintage footstool was formerly covered in blue damask with brown legs but given a glamorous update of metallic paint and white shag fabric to match its surroundings. Simple curtain panels blend in with the wall color to hide a water heater and laundry.
Seating for Two
A large floor mirror maximizes natural light in a reading nook filled with matching chairs. Outfitted with custom slipcovers, the plush furniture joins a marble-topped side table and spray painted candelabra for signature industrial-glam style.
Tiny Treasures
Don't ditch your collection of keepsakes just yet. Flaunt your finds while avoiding clutter by arranging them in groupings. Past meets present on these industrial shelves that showcase family portraits, antique books, and vintage decor in an organized gallery display.
Smart Storage
Wire racks above the sink keep kitchen countertops clear. White cabinets and a simple monochromatic backsplash blend seamlessly with the studio's decor. Glass hardware provides the perfect touch of elegance to the fresh but functional area.
Industrial Appeal
Clear acrylic chairs surround a lacquered claw-foot table and keep the dining room clutter-free. Pendant lights with modern metal shades distinguish the space from the rest of the open layout. Oversize artwork and shiny metallic candleholders complete the contemporary design.
Second-Story Slumber
A lofted bed above the closet helps utilize every inch of floor space. Studs secure it to the wall, while a bridge covered in a foam pad and pillows connects the platform to the wall above the washer and dryer. Small-scale artwork and a funky-feathered table lamp finish the faux second story.
Work Meets Play
A tall window in the office boasts curtains with layers of beaded fringe and sequins. Transparent netting tops the window treatment to let in sunlight and show off the arched frame. Two 96-inch bookcases filled with clean white boxes and baskets organize the homeowner's design materials.
Pops of Pastel
Tile floors separate the office nook from the rest of the floor plan. A half wall allows for doorway views from the homeowner's simple sewing desk, while playful hints of pink and yellow offset modern white seating.
Happy Patio
An 8x15-foot courtyard extends from the back of the tiny studio, allowing just enough room for a few sunny accessories. Bright metal lawn chairs and a gray rug continue the home's color scheme. Plenty of plants and an oversize umbrella provide shade for the petite patio.