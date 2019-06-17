Small-Space Decorating

Small-space decorating can be a challenge, but advice from our experts will help you make the most of the square footage you have. Learn how to maximize and decorate small spaces with these projects, tips, and inspiration from our photos of small homes.

5 Designer Secrets to Make a Small Apartment Live Large

Designer Grant K. Gibson gave his 1906 San Francisco condo a modern update, maximizing every bit of its 855 square feet with a streamlined design strategy.
Custom-built furniture, reclaimed materials, and stylish bins elevate the look and function of a Portland, Oregon, couple's compact loft. See the intentional steps they took to make the open space feel like a home.
Small homes come with a special set of decorating dilemmas. We asked interior design and home organizing pros to share their go-to strategies for relieving big headaches in cramped quarters.
Thinking about downsizing? This guide will help you prepare for the move and make the most of your new smaller space.
This 1920s New York City apartment makes a fashion statement with lots of layers, character-rich vintage pieces, growing and fresh-cut flowers, and a few flamboyant colors.
We all crave a cozy spot in our home to relax and unwind from the hustle and bustle of life. Here are five perfect ideas for carving out a comfortable space in your home to sip on a cup of tea, take a catnap, or read a good book!
Turn a hallway into a functional and style-packed space with these tips from blogger Jen of City Farmhouse.
We know fitting all your belongings in a 500 square feet or less apartment is a serious struggle. That's why we rounded up these trendy picks to make the most out of any small space.
16 Tiny Tweaks to Make Your Apartment Instantly Chic

Beige on beige? Hard pass. Give your apartment or dorm room the homey style it deserves with these easy, affordable DIY ideas.

