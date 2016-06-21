Dazzling Winter Doors That Welcome the Season
Pinecone and Ornament Garland
Trim a front door with a spectacular pinecone garland worthy of a few oohs and aahs. Red glass ornaments, which you can hot-glue to a premade garland, coordinate well with a matching front door and berries that garnish tall lanterns.
Natural Green Decorations
A decorated evergreen tree, wreaths, and garland are captivating against an all-white backdrop. Decorating with a wire basket filled with firewood reinforces the natural coziness that oozes from this front porch.
Wreath with Deer Trophy
A papier-mache deer trophy spray-painted white makes an eye-catching statement against a black door, while a natural wreath made of live greens softens this posh front entry.
DIY Ice Skates Wreath
Watch and learn how to make our most poular winter door idea of all time.
Triangle Wreath
Impress the neighbors with an extraordinary wreath that’s surprisingly easy to do yourself. Simply wire a handful of mini cedar wreaths to one another to create the shape of an evergreen tree. Use a red ribbon to hang the wreath on a door (bonus points if the door is red) and decorate planters with matching lanterns.
Illuminated Walkway
Create an enchanting entrance for the season by lining a walkway with grapevine balls and boxwood spheres with lights. Decorate with orbs in varying sizes to enhance the path’s whimsical appeal.
Gabled Roof with Greenery
Scandinavian design inspired an inviting gabled entrance that's emphasized with berry-studded greenery. Small evergreen trees rest in galvanized buckets on both sides of the door, while crisp red lanterns and a welcome mat add pops of color to the walkway.
Black, White, and Gold Decor
Create an elegant wintertime entryway with a gold starburst mirror set between two wreaths. Fir trimmings and a painted papier-mache deer (protected from the elements by the porch) spruce up a cement ledge while gold ornaments accent the topiaries.
Stacked Boxwood Wreaths
Double the dose of cheer on your front door with two boxwood wreaths joined with a fuchsia ribbon. Adorn the wreaths with colorful ornaments to up the wow factor.
Red Ribbons and Holiday Decor
Crimson ribbons and bows take center stage on this charming front porch, accentuating the evergreen tree, garland, and wreath. A red wagon along with a graphic burlap sack and boxes wrapped in brown kraft paper welcome the holiday season.
“Let It Snow” Wreath
You can’t go wrong with this traditional evergreen wreath. Check out the step-by-step tutorial to learn how you can create it yourself.
Coastal-Inspired Wreath
This coastal-theme entry proves winter decorating can incorporate design elements that reflect a home's charm. Starfish and scallop seashells embellish a simple wreath, while a crimson letter adds a splash of one of the season's traditional colors.
Lanterns with Tree Ornaments
Glitzy red, gold, and silver ornaments spruce up two large lanterns, an easy and inexpensive way to add flair to a front porch. Top the lanterns with greenery and polka-dot bows for added holiday spirit.