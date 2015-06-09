Our Coziest Winter Decorating Ideas
Focus on the Hearth
As temperatures dip lower, bring your focus inward by rearranging your furniture. If you have a fireplace, pull pieces in toward the center of the room and face them near the hearth to create a cozy gathering spot for winter entertaining. Plush fabrics and upholstery add warmth even without a roaring fire.
Luxe Looks
Give your bedroom a quick style update and prepare it for the season by layering in textured bedding, throws, and pillows. Winter room decor—like this luxurious velvet throw and soft faux fur bed pillows—turn a bedroom into a cozy refuge from harsh winter winds.
Color Me Happy
Avoid the winter blues by infusing your spaces with pops of cheery color. A bright throw or a boldly patterned pillow will do the trick, and will ensure your neutral spaces don't look stark and cold like the space outside your windows. Brightly colored elements can also last into the spring and summer, so you'll get more bang for your decorating bucks.
Reflective State
With the shorter days, it's time to maximize what natural light is still available. Hanging a large mirror on a blank stretch of wall or above a mantel display will reflect light throughout your space. Turn the mirror into a decorative display by painting the frame an eye-catching color, or opt for the simplicity of winter white decor.
Window Dressing
Even kitchens need a little TLC during the winter months. Adding bold window treatments to your kitchen windows, like these cheery red curtains, will keep your workspace feeling merry and bright—even after the holidays. Create your own by purchasing a yard of fabric in the color or pattern of your choice, hemming the raw edges, and using clip-style curtain rings over rods.
Seated in Style
Similar to winter fashion, winter decorating is all about layering on the fabrics. Cozy your dining room up for the season by covering your chairs with simple slipcovers. Slipcovered chairs add warmth and winter style to this neutral dining room and can be easily taken off for a quick cleaning after a family dinner or gathering with friends.
Toasty Transitions
Sheepskin is the epitome of cozy winter home decor. It instantly brings warmth to any room. Place a sheepskin rug on the floor, or toss one over an ottoman or a chaise to provide a toasty spot to tuck chilly toes while reading or relaxing.
White as Snow
Collect a display of crisp glassware to bring a hint of winter white style into your home. Bright white dishware stands out against a black-painted hutch. Accents of silver scattered throughout the display echo the sparkle of freshly fallen snow, while a fresh houseplant adds life.
Comfort Underfoot
Although wood floors create a sophisticated style statement year-round, you'll need to cozy them up for the cold winter months. A fluffy area rug sets off this living room's main seating area and adds warmth and texture underfoot. For a unique style statement, layer one rug on top of another to add more visual interest.
Pillow Panache
Layer in a few extra throw pillows for a quick winter style update. Playful patterns stand out against dark wood flooring and a lush velvet sofa in this cozy living room. Choose accent pillows in colors and patterns that match your existing decor to ensure you don't have to make any more decor adjustments. A cozy throw completes the look.
Warm Up Windows
Block out chilly winter drafts by layering on window treatments. Thick draperies add volume and color in this pretty breakfast nook. Replace the thick curtains with sheer draperies during warmer months, or simply remove the extra treatments altogether until temperatures plunge again.
Cozy Reading Nook
A window seat offers the perfect perch for everything from an afternoon nap to a day spent lost in a good book. Keep your window seats cozy by bulking them up with fluffy seat cushions and pillows. If space permits, use under-seat storage to house blankets and other winter decorations for the season.
Fireplace Facelift
As temperatures dip lower, your focus will naturally shift toward the hearth. Give your fireplace a quick makeover to ensure it's ready for all that extra attention. A large mirror above the mantel instantly elevates this fireplace to focal point status, while an ornate screen adds both style and function below.
Scents of the Season
Although decor and accessories can go a long way toward cozying up your home, it's important to fill it with the smells of the season, too. A fragrant bowl of potpourri—in a wintry scent such as cinnamon, pine needles, or evergreen—can do the trick and will fill your home with seasonal cheer. Display the arrangement prominently on a mantel or as a casual winter table centerpiece.