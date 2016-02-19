DIY Winter Decorating Ideas
Wooden Trees
These modern trees by Sugar and Cloth are perfect for all-winter-long decorating thanks to their cool color palette and unique shape. A few coats of paint on wooden cones is all it takes to create these festive accents. Place them on a mantel or on a holiday table.
Wintery Wreath
Skip the basic evergreen wreath in your winter decorations this year and opt for a thoroughly modern iteration starring air plants. To make this living wreath, coat a wire form with metallic spray paint. Attach fresh eucalyptus and air plants with floral wire along the bottom and up the sides for an asymmetrical design. Hang with wide ribbon.
Birch Vase
Versatile DIY decor that spans seasons is a smart investment of your project hours. A stunning centerpiece like this goes from fall to spring with a few easy seasonal additions. This birch vase by Coordinately Yours is perfect for all seasons and can be filled with everything from branches to flowers.
Oh, Christmas Tree
Add holiday cheer to your front with this DIY winter wreath made to resemble a Christmas tree. Use zip ties to attached real or faux greenery to mini brass rings or embroidery hoops, then assemble them in a pyramid formation with floral wire. A silk bow tops the festive winter decoration.
Winter Wonderland
Outdoor winter decorating ideas can be just as beautiful as their in-bloom, warm-weather counterparts. For this easy display, place a store-bought spruce wreath atop an outdoor potting container. Nestle a hanging sphere wrapped in lights at the center of the wreath. Repeat for a handsome pair that can flank a front door or outdoor steps.
Twig Wreath
Put those dried twigs in the yard to good use as seasonal decorations. Gather an armload of sticks to create a rustic version of a starburst wreath. The Painted Hive crafted this wreath that’s perfect for the front door, above the fireplace, or any place that needs a touch of nature.
Gold Bowl
A shimmery gold bowl can go from your Thanksgiving table to your New Year's eve party with ease. Polka dots add a little extra pep. Kelli Murray's instructions show you how to make these paper-mache bowls in a few simple steps.
How to Gold Leaf
Add shimmer to your seasonal decor by learning how to gold leaf. This easy DIY technique can be used on many surfaces. See how it's done!
Feather Wreath
Create a wreath that spans all the winter holidays—from Thanksgiving to New Years. Dress up a plain grapevine wreath with holiday-neutral, but completely festive, glittery paper feathers. Lia Griffith shares her template and tips for creating each fabulous feather.
DIY Mercury Glass Vases
You can create DIY mercury glass—all it takes is a few simple steps. Spritz the inside of a glass vase with water. While the vase's interior is still wet, spray it with a coat of Krylon Looking Glass spray paint. Let it dry and spray another coat. That's it!
Warm Winter Decor
Use DIY winter decorating ideas to cozy up your space for the holidays and the cold months beyond. This textile wall hanging adds warmth to an empty wall and can be made in just minutes. Simply loop chunky yarn pieces around a piece of driftwood and cut ends at an angle to form a center point. Embellish with beads and tassels to add color or add knots to add structure to the wall hanging.
Birch Succulents
Look to nature for your winter decoration inspiration. The secret to these stunning birch bark succulent vases? Tin cans (and birch-patterned paper)! The bloggers behind Lolly Jane share their simple DIY centerpiece idea, and it couldn't be easier!
Gold-Dipped Feathers
A quick dip in gold glitter transforms basic white feathers into a sparkling piece of decor. Hang the feathers on your tree for the holidays, and then transition them to a unique wall hanging after the season. You Are My Fav shows you how.
Paper Stars
Decorate walls with a star-studded design that will brighten your home all winter long. Kate's Creative Space shows you how with festive papers and a brilliant star pattern. Use papers in traditional Christmas red and green, or switch it up to match your holiday color scheme.
Wooden Tabletop Decor
Create a winter tabletop that's personalized for each guest with this charming DIY project. Using a woodburning tool, add each guest's name to a log section. For an extra special touch, have your guest sign her name onto the log and then use the signature as the burning pattern.
Gold Twinkle Lights
Add a little glam to your holidays with gold decor. A can of gold spray paint can take twinkly string lights from basic to fab. Plus, the lights look good enough to use year-round for a bit of sparkle in your room. Get all the details from Bright & Bold.
Evergreen Winter Centerpiece
Bring your winter decorations to greater heights with a tiered centerpiece. To make this beauty, secure a candleholder in the center of a large bowl using mounting putty. Cutting as needed, place the floral foam around the candleholder. Insert greenery to fill the bowl. Add snowberry and pinecones as accents. Cut floral foam to fit medium bowl and arrange greenery and accents inside. Secure the medium bowl to the top of the candleholder with putty.
Inspiration: BHG Live Better bloggers Ashley Phipps of Simply Designing and Ashley Thurman of Cherished Bliss.
Glittery Gold Votives
All that glitters is gold. Create these shimmery DIY candle holders in just a few simple steps: Spray a light mist of water into a glass holder. While the water is wet, spray a light layer of metallic gold paint over the water beads. Let dry, then add a layer of gold glitter spray.
Simple Glam
Give a plain vase a glam makeover for an easy winter decoration. Spray the outside of a glass vase with gold paint. While the paint is still wet, add texture by spraying on a half-and-half vinegar and water solution. Use the technique on several vases of varying heights and group together as a table centerpiece or sideboard display.
Easy Plaid Runner
Perk up a plain jute runner or rug with a classic plaid pattern. A roller brush makes it easy to create straight lines. Display the DIY winter decoration in an entryway to greet holiday guests.