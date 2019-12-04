This DIY Red Truck Holiday Decoration Brings Vintage Charm to Your Front Door
It's perfect for those looking to add a hint of festive farmhouse style to their porch.
Door decorations add the ultimate finishing touch to your outdoor holiday decorating. And because your front door is one of the first things guests see as they enter your home, decking your door with holiday charm is key to achieving the most festive facade on the block. To add a touch of farmhouse style to your entrance this holiday season, craft your own vintage-inspired red truck door decoration. Made from balsa wood sheets and wooden toy wheels, this old-fashioned automobile—complete with its own miniature wreath—brings the charm of Christmases past to your front porch. Follow our step-by-step instructions on how to create your own DIY red truck holiday decoration.
