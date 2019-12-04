This DIY Red Truck Holiday Decoration Brings Vintage Charm to Your Front Door

It's perfect for those looking to add a hint of festive farmhouse style to their porch.

By Jessica Bennett
December 04, 2019
Door decorations add the ultimate finishing touch to your outdoor holiday decorating. And because your front door is one of the first things guests see as they enter your home, decking your door with holiday charm is key to achieving the most festive facade on the block. To add a touch of farmhouse style to your entrance this holiday season, craft your own vintage-inspired red truck door decoration. Made from balsa wood sheets and wooden toy wheels, this old-fashioned automobile—complete with its own miniature wreath—brings the charm of Christmases past to your front porch. Follow our step-by-step instructions on how to create your own DIY red truck holiday decoration.

  • Working time 1 hr
  • Start to finish 6 hrs
  • Difficulty Easy
  • Involves Painting, Gluing, Cutting
What you need

Tools

Materials

How to do it

Step 1

Cut Out Truck Templates

Print each of the free truck templates. Place the patterns—one for the truck's main body and another for the fender detail—on top of balsa wood sheets. Use a pencil to trace the truck shapes. Lay the balsa wood sheets on a cutting mat, and cut out the shapes with a precision crafts knife. 

Editor's Tip: For a larger red truck decoration, enlarge the templates to your desired size.

Download the Truck Templates
Step 2

Paint Truck Pieces

Paint the two balsa wood shapes red. If desired, keep your brush dry while painting the truck's main body to achieve an aged look. Paint two circles with black acrylic craft paint along the bottom edge of the truck to form the tires. Don't worry if the circles aren't perfect—the fender piece that goes around the wheels will cover up any uneven edges. For the hub caps, paint two 1.5-inch wood toy wheels white. Let all pieces dry completely before moving on to the next step.

Step 3

Assemble Truck

Using a crafts knife, cut small holes in the front and back ends of the truck. Apply hot glue to the fender piece and secure it to the main truck shape. Hot glue the white hub caps in the center of the black circles for ties. Finish the DIY red truck Christmas decoration by hot-gluing a miniature sisal wreath near the door of the car design. 

Step 4

Hang the Red Truck Decoration

Cut twine to your desired length using scissors. Thread the twine through the holes in the truck, and tie knots at both ends to secure it in the back. Hang the decoration on your front door or above your mantel using a hook.

