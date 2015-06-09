21 Festive Ideas for Decorating with Pinecones
Evergreen Accent
Add appeal to your staircase banister with a pinecone decoration made from evergreen boughs and ribbon. Use florists wire to combine to or three pinecones. Choose ribbons in two complementary colors and fashion a large bow above the pinecones. Hang the swag on the end of the banister to create a stunning holiday focal point.
Winter Charm
Pinecones of various shapes and sizes come together in this gorgeous tree decoration. To make this DIY pinecone project, hot glue large pinecones around a foam cone starting at the top. Fill in any gaps with smaller pinecones. Bleach or paint the pinecones before assembly for a snowy look.
Organic Arrangement
Create festive pinecone table decor with candles and natural elements. Here, galvanized metal cups are alternately filled with votive candles, pinecones, fresh greenery, and seasonal berries. The texture-rich display works well as coffee table decor or a dining room table centerpiece.
Classic Garland Twist
Use pinecones to put an unexpected spin on classic holiday decor. Here, pinecones take the place of typical greenery for a bountiful garland that makes a traditional space feel cozier. Velvet ribbons tie off the ends with a flourish.
DIY Pinecone Wreath
Display these beauties in their natural environment with an outdoor pinecone wreath. For a non-traditional look, flock the pinecones and add metallic gold accents, like ornaments and walnuts. Hot glue or tuck in berries, nuts, or evergreen sprigs for a more seasonal look, or keep monochromatic with a large gold ribbon for a contemporary twist.
Rustic Holiday Table Setting
Plain pinecones make eye-catching accents on a farmhouse dining table. Gather the pinecones in the middle of your table as an alternative to a floral centerpiece, or place a pinecone on each plate to add a natural touch to place settings. You can also sprinkle them throughout a centerpiece of faux greenery, like eucalyptus or evergreen branches.
Holiday Spirit
Add interest to your fireplace mantel with a garland tucked with pinecones and glass ornaments. Vary the sizes and colors of the ornaments for a more spirited look. Here, mementos crafted from the bottom inch of Christmas trees from years past dangle between the boughs.
Miniature Forest
Pinecones add a warm, woodsy touch to modern holiday decor. This mantel display intersperses pinecone stocking holders between colorful bottle brush Christmas trees and metallic accents. For a contemporary feel, choose decorations in unexpected hues, like coral or pink, instead of more traditional Christmas colors.
Season's Greetings
Gather the best of nature's gifts in one bountiful outdoor arrangement. Tuck pinecones into lush greenery like eucalyptus and evergreen branches for a door decoration that adds major holiday curb appeal. Dot the swag with faux berries and top it off with a festive red bow.
Winter Kitchen Decor
Pinecone decorations aren't just for outdoors. You can use them to deliver seasonal spirit to every room in the house. Tie pinecones and evergreen clippings around glass jars with twine to turn kitchen countertops into a festive vignette.
Traditional Holiday Wreath
Fashion a wreath from assorted greenery, holly berries, and pinecones for a classic holiday decoration. This one mixes eucalyptus leaves, spring-green ivy stems, and variegated euonymus sprigs for a texture-rich display. Pinecones, both large and small, tucked between the leaves add even more eye-catching interest.
Center of Attention
Round up an assortment of pinecones for a table centerpiece that overflows with seasonal charm. Choose a large ceramic platter or tray and fill it with pinecones, sprigs of holly berries, and votive candles. Place the arrangement on a neutral table runner for a simply beautiful Thanksgiving table setting.
Warm Welcome
Offer guests a holiday greeting with a front door dressed up in pinecone decor. Drape a pinecone garland across the door frame using self-adhesive hooks or clips. For extra pizzazz, sprinkle colorful ornaments or bells between the pinecones and secure with floral wire. Place tall glass lanterns filled with white pillar candles just off the front stoop to create a warm winter glow.
Decorative Holiday Mantel
Decorating your fireplace mantel with pinecones is a simple and elegant way to make your home feel warm and cozy. Start by draping a natural holiday garland across the length of the mantel. Next, lay the pinecones on top of the garland, alternating setting them upright and on their sides. Finish by nestling fresh apples between the pinecones to create a stunning and whimsical display.
Perfect Pair
Marry natural elements with shiny ornaments for a simply stunning Christmas centerpiece. Secure mercury-glass bulbs together using florist’s wire and place them atop a wooden stand or bowl. Then arrange pine needles and miniature pinecones between the ornaments to fill in the gaps.
Evergreen Table Runner
Construct an organic table display that will be appreciated long after mealtime. Here, pinecones and fresh greenery surround rustic steel-framed lanterns, conveying the casual atmosphere of the outdoors. Light the candles before guests arrive to create a cozy ambiance.
Pinecone Tree
Mimic the winter landscape with twigs clipped from the yard. Stand branches in a glass vase, tucking them in among glass baubles and more pinecones for support. Hang pinecone ornaments from the branches, adding a few snowflake ornaments for the holidays.
Welcoming Display
Greet guests on the front porch with hanging pinecone decorations. Combine fresh greenery, bells, and jute twine for an inviting rustic display. Use large pinecones for maximum impact.
Color Coordinating
Pair pinecones with earth-colored accessories to enhance their natural appeal. Here, pinecones are accented with sage green pots and a miniature tree. Come Christmas, add touches of cranberry red for a festive look.
By the Basketful
A birch-bark basket gives a home cozy cabin appeal. Instead of filling the basket completely with pinecones, place an unseen filler in the basket, such as a block of florist foam or a smaller overturned container. Cover your filler with pinecones, greenery, and other natural finds.
Bubbly Branches
Small sprigs of pine make a great filler for clear ornaments. This simple DIY decoration looks great in both fall and winter. You can display the ornaments in a vase or hang them on a tree.