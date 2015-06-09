Summer is as much a state of mind as it is a season, so transform your spaces with DIY summer room decor to embrace all the benefits it has to offer. String paper lanterns on tree branches around an outdoor patio to allow gatherings to last well into the night hours. Or, should the weather turn stormy, cozy up by lamplight on a covered porch. Because pleasant summer days sometimes fall few and far between, you'll want to take full advantage of the time you have to spend outside, rain or shine.