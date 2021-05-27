Can’t Wait for Memorial Day? Shop These 50 Early Deals on Amazon Right Now

Save big on appliances and furniture, all for less than $200.
By Sanah Faroke
May 27, 2021
One of the best times to buy big-ticket items at a fraction of their regular prices is during holiday weekend sales, and Memorial Day is nearly here. But you don't have to wait until May 31 to shop: Amazon just dropped thousands of stellar deals on popular home and kitchen brands ahead of time. 

Whether you've had your eye on something and are waiting for its price to drop or just want to take advantage of a great deal, Amazon's Memorial Day sale has thousands of discounts already available. We found the 50 best Memorial Day weekend deals, including kitchen appliances, bedding, patio furniture, yard tools, and even pet toys—and they're all less than $200. 

Shop breathable bed sheets and plush bath towels for as little as $28. There are also furniture and decor deals to peruse, like a cooling Zinus memory foam mattress that's now just $136 and accent chairs that are up to $163 off. They come in classic colors that will fit in with a range of styles. 

If you're planning to spend more time outdoors, you can't miss the patio furniture and grill deals from top brands like Char-Griller and Weber. And when it comes to outdoor seating, you'll find deep discounts on items like this acacia wooden bench that's 32% off and will look beautiful for years to come with a little teak oil.

Plus, kitchen aficionados will be thrilled with all the cookware and appliances on sale. Lodge cast iron skillets and Dutch ovens are up to 39% off, and a Le Creuset sauteuse oven is $120 off ahead of the long weekend. You can also take advantage of wow-worthy sales on Cuisinart's popular ice cream maker, NutriBullet's powerful blender, and Keurig's mini coffee maker

Ready to shop ahead of Memorial Day weekend? Scroll through the best deals on Amazon right now.  

Best Bedding and Bath Deals

Best Furniture and Mattress Deals

Best Outdoor, Patio, and Gardening Deals

Best Kitchen and Appliances Deals

Best Pet Deals

