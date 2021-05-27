Can’t Wait for Memorial Day? Shop These 50 Early Deals on Amazon Right Now
One of the best times to buy big-ticket items at a fraction of their regular prices is during holiday weekend sales, and Memorial Day is nearly here. But you don't have to wait until May 31 to shop: Amazon just dropped thousands of stellar deals on popular home and kitchen brands ahead of time.
Whether you've had your eye on something and are waiting for its price to drop or just want to take advantage of a great deal, Amazon's Memorial Day sale has thousands of discounts already available. We found the 50 best Memorial Day weekend deals, including kitchen appliances, bedding, patio furniture, yard tools, and even pet toys—and they're all less than $200.
Shop breathable bed sheets and plush bath towels for as little as $28. There are also furniture and decor deals to peruse, like a cooling Zinus memory foam mattress that's now just $136 and accent chairs that are up to $163 off. They come in classic colors that will fit in with a range of styles.
If you're planning to spend more time outdoors, you can't miss the patio furniture and grill deals from top brands like Char-Griller and Weber. And when it comes to outdoor seating, you'll find deep discounts on items like this acacia wooden bench that's 32% off and will look beautiful for years to come with a little teak oil.
Plus, kitchen aficionados will be thrilled with all the cookware and appliances on sale. Lodge cast iron skillets and Dutch ovens are up to 39% off, and a Le Creuset sauteuse oven is $120 off ahead of the long weekend. You can also take advantage of wow-worthy sales on Cuisinart's popular ice cream maker, NutriBullet's powerful blender, and Keurig's mini coffee maker.
Ready to shop ahead of Memorial Day weekend? Scroll through the best deals on Amazon right now.
Best Bedding and Bath Deals
- Dream Rite WonderSleep Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, $20 (originally $27)
- Nestl Duvet Cover Set, $20 (originally $28)
- Mellanni Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set, $30 with coupon (originally $43)
- Trident Soft Cotton Bathroom Towel Set, $32 (originally $50)
- Easeland All-Season Down Alternative Duvet, $40 with coupon (originally $69)
- American Soft Linen Towel Set, $40 (originally $73)
- Downluxe Lightweight Comforter Set, $45 (originally $90)
- Carressa Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set, $54 with coupon (originally $80)
Best Furniture and Mattress Deals
- Lucid Gel-Infused Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $59 (originally $63)
- Convenience Concepts Logan Cottage End Table, $83 with coupon (originally $121)
- Zinus Gel-Infused Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress, $137 (originally $200)
- Ball & Cast White Modern Writing Desk, $141 (originally $182)
- HomePop Velvet Swoop Arm Accent Chair, $144 (originally $230)
- Walker Edison Sedalia Farmhouse Coffee Table, $149 (originally $169)
- LifeStyle Solutions Grayson Loveseat Chair, $152 (originally $220)
- Simplihome Avalon Rectangle Storage Ottoman, $156 (originally $370)
- Pulaski Wood Frame Faux Leather Accent Chair, $157 (originally $320)
- South Shore Tassio Weathered Farmhouse Chest, $160 (originally $190)
- Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress, $180 (originally $245)
- Modway Aveline Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress, $197 (originally $279)
Best Outdoor, Patio, and Gardening Deals
- Kingso Outdoor Fire Pit, $58 (originally $70)
- Foyuee Galvanized Raised Garden Bed, $70 (originally $110)
- Pleasant Hearth Brant Round Fire Pit, $73 (originally $120)
- Black + Decker Electric Lawn Mower, $81 (originally $85)
- La Jolie Muse Large Outdoor Planters Set, $84 (originally $99)
- Patio Sense Coconino Wicker Lounge Chair, $106 (originally $160)
- VegTrug 8-Pocket Herb Garden Planter, $112 (originally $120)
- Shine Company Vermont Porch Rocker Chair, $121 (originally $210)
- Char-Griller Charcoal Grill, $149 (originally $168)
- M&W Wicker Rattan Patio Sofa Set, $140 with coupon (originally $150)
- Sun Joe Electric Lawn Mower + Mulcher, $155 (originally $180)
- Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill, $172 (originally $195)
- Christopher Knight Loja Outdoor Acacia Wood Bench, $173 (originally $188)
- Walker Edison Acacia Wood Patio Loveseat, $180 (originally $263)
Best Kitchen and Appliances Deals
- Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick Hand Blender, $30 (originally $45)
- Lodge 13.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $35 (originally $56)
- Crock Pot 8-Quart Slow Cooker, $60 (originally $80)
- Gibson Elite Rhinebeck Farmhouse Dinnerware Set, $63 (originally $70)
- Lodge 6-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $70 (originally $115)
- Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $70 (originally $80)
- Ninja Professional Plus Blender, $90 (originally $110)
- Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Ice Cream Maker, $96 (originally $165)
- NutriBullet Blender Combo, $115 (originally $140)
- Amazon Basics Kitchen Island Cart, $127 (originally $138)
- Le Creuset Cast Iron Sauteuse Oven, $180 (originally $300)
Best Pet Deals
- Furminator Grooming Rake, $9 (originally $14)
- Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Dog Toy, $11 (originally $13)
- Petmaker Artificial Grass Training Pat System, $25 (originally $35)
- Furhaven L-Shaped Orthopedic Dog Bed, $28 (originally $35)
- Dremel Cordless Pet Nail Grooming Tool, $30 (originally $45)
- MidWest Homes Folding Metal Exercise Pen, $42 (originally $68)