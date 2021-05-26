5 Easy Ways to Add Color to Your Bedroom for a Spring Refresh

For many, springtime comes with a sense of renewal. Birds chirping, blooming flowers, and temperatures rising are all markers of the new season and a signal to start thinking of ways to refresh our surroundings. Luckily, you don't need to completely redecorate or break the bank to breathe new life into your home.

two women twins white shirts long wavy hair kitchen Credit: Ryan Krull

All you need is a happy color palette, a neutral canvas upon which to build, and these tips from Better Homes & Gardens stylemakers and sisters Niña Williams and Cecilia Moyer. Follow their helpful tips to step out of the box and refresh your bedroom this spring.

bright bedroom rattan bed blue pink pillows artwork plant rug Credit: Ryan Krull

1. Swap Out Sheets

Trade neutral bedding for cozy, breathable cotton sheets in a soft pastel shade to add a layer of color to your bedroom. Nestwell cotton sheets, available at Bed, Bath & Beyond, come in multiple colors so you can find the perfect shade to fit your style. "I really love all of these colors," says Cecilia. "Any of them can look great in your space." Repeat the color of your sheets on throw pillows and blankets for a cohesive look without looking too busy.

2. Trade Pillows

"A great tip for adding color to your space is by finding inspiration. For me, it's this throw pillow," says Niña. To make your bed look extra inviting, play with different pillow shapes, patterns, and embellishments that speak to your style. If you follow these tips to wash, dry, and fluff your pillows, then store them safely, you can trade them out each season for a quick bedroom refresh year after year.

3. Add Artwork

Sometimes it's better to keep things simple. Give walls a colorful makeover without the mess or hassle of having to paint by hanging vibrant photography or graphic artwork. Niña and Cecilia chose lively pink contemporary artwork to tie in the pink on the pillows. If you're up for a little DIY fun, add fresh artwork to your bedroom for free with templates you print at home or make your own artwork with a pool noodle. Again, repeat one of the colors you choose for your pillows and blankets to link them all together and ensure a cohesive look.

4. Organize Your Nightstand

Utilize the surface of your nightstand to display one or two accessories in your favorite color. If you are finding it a challenge to bring your palette together, repeat a color found in your bedding or throw pillows. And don't forget about storage! Incorporate containers to organize jewelry and other odds and ends you use daily. These final touches will bring the space together and make it your own.

5. Bring Nature Indoors