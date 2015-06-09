30 Gorgeous Fall Wreaths That Showcase Nature's Bounty
Mixed Medley
Highlight the diverse beauty of seedpods by wrapping a variety of types around a grapevine wreath. Tuck the seedpod stems into the wreath, grouping pods of each species together. This natural fall wreath highlights milkweed, red-winged seedpods and leaves from a Japanese maple, tallow berries from the crafts store, scarlet oak foliage, a lotus pod, evening primrose stalks, jimsonweed, and seedpods from a honey locust tree.
Welcome Basket
Branching Out
Craft a natural fall wreath that appears gathered from the woods. Cover an 18-inch wreath base with sheet moss, wrapping it with florists wire. Secure gnarled magnolia stems to the mossy base. Use hot glue to attach sprigs of huckleberry or other leaves. Complete the design with clusters of burgundy hypericum berries, leucadendron flowers, and nearly black Aeonium ‘Zwartkop’, all wired in place.
Wheat Wreath
To make this natural fall wreath, trim dried wheat so stems are 1 inch long. Hot-glue wheat stems to the wreath form, overlapping tassels as you go. Create a spiral effect by keeping tassels pointed in the same direction. Tuck in sprigs of bittersweet and purple broom corn; glue into place.
Minimalist Fall Wreath
Make an easy DIY wreath for less than $5 using found sticks. For an atypical arrangement, cinch branches together with striped twine to hold them in a triangle. Tie sprigs of greenery and seedpods along one side with a ribbon scrap for an asymmetrical look.
Square Succulent Wreath
Break the cycle of ordinary round wreaths by crafting a square arrangement. This succulent masterpiece is given sturdy support by a pair of 14-inch square wreath bases. Fill the forms with sheet moss, sandwich them together, and wrap with wire. Use wooden picks with wire attached to secure larger succulents. Liberally use florists glue, which adheres to a variety of surfaces, to attach smaller plants.
New Twist on a Twig Wreath
Make an interesting rustic wreath from bundles of birch twigs bound in a square design with paper-wrapped wire. Capture the essence of the harvest in an unexpected way with millet seed heads, wheat stalks, and ripe sunflower heads (with all the petals plucked off). Wire the flowers and foliage together like a handheld bouquet, then attach to the wreath. Add even more texture with billy balls, variegated euonymus, and succulents.
Mum's the Word
Use fresh or faux chrysanthemum stems to add classic fall character to a wreath. Spider, button, and garden mums were pulled together with hypericum berries, nandina foliage, and lotus pods to create this fiery door greeter. To create this look, simply take a grapevine wreath and attach your favorite seasonal stems with floral wire.
Go Neutral
Stalks of oats, millet, and ornamental grasses fill out this wheat wreath, which looks just as lovely hanging above a mantel or sideboard as it does on a front door. Gourds play nice with other textured naturals like grasses, beeswax, and woven rush. Here, the speckled orange-and-green skins lend the right amount of color to a grouping of neutral home decor.
Bittersweet Wreath
A grapevine wreath spray-painted white forms the perfect canvas for bittersweet’s vivid colors. Entwine bittersweet vines between and around the wreath branches, securing with wire where needed. Pair with gourds in similar shades above a mantel for a festive fall display.
Marigold Wreath
There are many ways to display fall flowers other than just sticking them in a vase. To recreate this floral fall wreath, add an abundance of cut marigolds to a grapevine wreath. Although you could use any type of flower, bright orange marigolds look especially pretty when paired with the dark wreath form and gourds.
Sunny Display
Scour your yard for a collection of tiny twigs to use for a DIY fall wreath. With florist's glue, attach the twigs to a metal wreath form. Secure sprigs of forsythia using a hot-glue gun. Let dry and hang on an exterior door, over the mantel, or on a wall as a focal point.
Natural Tones
Try a monochromatic arrangement to create a wreath that will last for years to come. Purchase a basic grapevine wreath from your local home center or crafts store, and attach dried artichokes, lotus pods, and pinecones to the bottom. Nestle gold-tinted leaves between the twigs and adhere them with a hot-glue gun.
Forest Filler
Show off the textural beauty of dried lotus pods with a framework of lush greenery. Attach clusters of the pods to a moss-covered wreath form with hot glue, layering in magnolia leaves, sprigs of bittersweet, and Chinese lantern pods for contrast. Fill in any gaps with dried lavender.
Make a Maize Wreath
Corn husks are so much more than fodder for the compost pile. Wrap dampened husks (tamale wrappers from the grocery store work, too) around a straw wreath form and attach with T-pins, overlapping pieces until the entire form is hidden. Secure the final layer—we used all Indian corn husks for bold color—with hot glue.
Fields of Gold
Bring luster to a traditional harvest wreath with metallic spray paint. Divide one bunch of dried wheat into three groups. Use a light touch to paint each group a different finish (we used gold, copper, and brass). Tuck the stalks into a purchased wheat wreath and hang.
Festive Fall Flowers
Late-blooming chrysanthemums are the perfect way to bring the beauty of fall into your home. This stunning autumn wreath boasts a collection of autumnal-hued golden, maroon, and burnt sienna mums. Because the flowers in this arrangement are real, make sure to saturate the foam wreath base with water before you pack the mums into it. To create a wreath with more staying power, search your local crafts store for silk flowers, or use dried blooms for a more natural look.
Farmhouse Cotton Wreath
This cotton wreath boasts beautiful rustic texture. By tucking fluffy cotton bolls into a basic grapevine wreath and adding a burlap bow, you can make a farmhouse fall wreath for half the price of similar store-bought versions. Assemble one yourself with our step-by-step instructions and have a fall wreath ready to hang in about an hour.
Berry Burst
Add holiday color to your home with the vibrant hues of winterberry and pomegranates. Using a wood skewer, pierce a hole through the base of each pomegranate and thread florists wire through. Wire the pomegranates around a grapevine wreath covered in sheet moss. Add crimson bursts of winterberry branches between evenly spaced pine cones, securing everything with hot glue.
In a Nutshell
Not all fall wreaths have to be suspended outside. Display this nut wreath on a fireplace mantel or entryway console table so you can enjoy its beauty every day. To add a pop of color to the neutral hues of the fall wreath, place gourds around the base as decor.
Combine Apples and Pinecones
This eye-catching DIY fall wreath mixes textures, thanks to the high gloss of polished apples and the spiky scales of pinecones. Simply skewer the apples and use heavy-gauge wire to attach the pinecones, then bend the ends of the wire into hooks and connect them. To finish the fall wreath with country charm, tie on a bouquet of white pine boughs. For more color, tuck in a few twigs of scarlet bittersweet, red berries, or crabapples. For a longer-lasting design, use faux apples for the fall wreath.
Go Green
Combine greenery with fall-color accents, such as fruits, nuts, or small pumpkins or gourds. This arrangement showcases Bosc pears, winter citrus, walnuts, and acorns. With a simple wreath of greenery, you can easily replace the fall accents with wintry counterparts later in the season.
DIY Fall Leaf Wreath
Add a splash of fall color to your front door with a leafy wreath. To begin, gather fallen leaves (make sure the leaves aren't too dry) from around your yard, and purchase a wire wreath frame from your local home center or crafts store. Pierce the center of each leaf with the wire, and keep stacking foliage until the frame is no longer visible. Suspend the wreath using a colorful plaid ribbon to add another touch of autumnal character.
Leafy Monogram Wreath
Welcome guests this fall with a leafy monogram wreath. First, paint a papier-mache letter. When dry, hot-glue dried or silk leaves to the front. Glue magnets to the back of the letter to hang on a metal door, or drill a small hole to hang it from a nail.
Leaf and Berry Fall Wreath
Go for faux leaves and berries to create a long-lasting fall wreath, or opt for dried finds if you want a more natural look. Start by covering a foam wreath with Spanish moss. Stick in leaves as you build it, alternating the colors for variety (green pins help keep the leaves in place).
Easy on the Eyes
The base of this natural fall wreath is the snipped-off top of a wire tomato cage, which creates spokes that can spear a variety of seasonal vegetables, fruits, and berries. Create an alternating composition of tiny pumpkins or gourds and small ears of corn, using colorful berries to cover any exposed wire. An arrangement of evergreen branches and dried seeds finishes the look.
Horseshoe-Shape Fall Wreath
A horseshoe shape is a welcome change from a traditional fall wreath. Start with a foam wreath form and cut away about 1/5 of the ring. Wrap with seam-binding ribbon to cover the foam. Using hot glue, attach fresh or preserved salal leaves (commonly called lemon leaves). Glue a cluster of nuts in the center, then add dried wheat, preserved fern fronds, and fresh or artificial berries.
Pheasantly Surprised
Dress up an ordinary twig wreath with feathers and nuts. Tuck short feathers all the way around and hot-glue Brazil nuts around the center. Attach a spray of long tail feathers to the bottom of the wreath and finish with a satin bow.
Monogrammed Wreath
Customize an ordinary wreath to suit your decorating style with a handful of colorful details. Bold red bittersweet and a pretty chartreuse ribbon dress up this standard store-bought grapevine wreath. A twine-wrapped monogram fills in the center to further personalize the display.