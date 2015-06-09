30 Gorgeous Fall Wreaths That Showcase Nature's Bounty

Late-blooming chrysanthemums are the perfect way to bring the beauty of fall into your home. This stunning autumn wreath boasts a collection of autumnal-hued golden, maroon, and burnt sienna mums. Because the flowers in this arrangement are real, make sure to saturate the foam wreath base with water before you pack the mums into it. To create a wreath with more staying power, search your local crafts store for silk flowers, or use dried blooms for a more natural look.