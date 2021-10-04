Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This year's fall trends are all about gathering safely, staying cozy and warm, and choosing accessories that make your home comfortable and casual. To help you decorate your home for fall, we caught up with Max Wilker, style director for Better Homes & Gardens, to get his advice on the hottest trends to try using items from the fall 2021 Better Homes & Gardens Walmart collection. With entertaining pieces like bar carts and melamine dinnerware sets, cozy accessories like plush throws and pumpkin-scented candles, and all of the best rattan and wicker accents, the collection has everything you need to transition your home from summer to fall. Check out our five favorite fall trends below—and start shopping now!

BHG crossmill bar cart in styled home Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

1. Upgraded Entertaining Spaces

After more than a year of not being able to see family and friends, many are excited to get back to entertaining at home. "People are trying to entertain as safely as possible because COVID-19 is still around, so we're going to see a lot of outside fall parties," Wilker says. Melamine dinnerware ($23), galvanized metal dishware ($17,) and wood serving trays ($25) made great outdoor entertaining pieces because they're unbreakable.

A bar car is another entertainment essential. "A bar cart is terrific because it's such a multipurpose piece. You can turn it into so many different things: an appetizer station, drink station, dessert station—even a s'mores station set up next to the firepit," Wilker says. The Crossmill bar cart ($169) has two large shelves and hanging racks for stemware. Plus, it's on casters for easy transport.

BHG gas fire pit on an outdoor patio Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

2. Cold-Weather Outdoor Living

As the weather gets colder, homeowners are finding new ways to extend outdoor living. "Everyone wants to entertain more than just the immediate family, so there's going to be more and more gatherings outside where everyone sits around the firepit," Wilker says. To create your own outdoor sanctuary, buy a spacious patio furniture set ($238) and plenty of throw pillows ($13). Then gather around a gas firepit ($350) and make the most of your deck or patio until winter.

BHG pumpkin chair candle for fall collection Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

3. Cozy Ambience

A lot of us have gotten used to hunkering down at home, and that trend isn't going away anytime soon. "This year, it's all about being comfy, cozy at home, and joining with your family and just enjoying being together," Wilker says. What better way to make your home comfortable and inviting than by decorating with plenty of throw pillows ($16), wrapping yourself in a plush blanket ($18), and lighting a pumpkin-scented candle ($10) or two. Curling up on the sofa all night never sounded so good.

BHG Marlowe Green Velvet Chair Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

4. Velvet Accents

If you want to elevate your fall decor with a bold color, try incorporating a little bit of velvet. "Velvet is back. We're seeing it in jewel tones, like rich gold, deep greens, and plum purples," Wilker says. Velvet furniture, like this Marlowe Lounge Chair ($304) or Reed Faux Velvet Dining Chair ($109), gives a feeling of luxury while still being soft and comfortable. Velvet floor cushions ($30) or even embroidered velvet bedding sets ($64) can add a nice pop of accent color that works with many styles.

BHG rattan baskets in styled living room Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

5. Nods to Nature

Natural textures like rattan, cane, and wicker are going to be popular this season. "People want to be inside and outside, so we're seeing a lot of the coastal-casual trend with natural materials that are all about comfort," Wilker says. "They want things to feel very organic inside their home. They are thinking a lot about the materials that their furniture and accessories are being made out of, so rattan is huge right now." There's a ton of natural accessories to decorate your home with, like woven trays ($25), cane storage crates ($14), and rattan round baskets ($25) that double as storage bins for extra blankets and pillows.