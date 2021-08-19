This New Bedding Collection Is a Gorgeous Way to Add Fall Color to Your Bedroom

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Refreshing your home for fall typically involves dressing the dining table with autumnal accessories, piling cozy blankets and pillows into the living room, and showcasing pumpkins and mums on the front porch. But one spot that's often overlooked in the flurry of fall decorating is the bedroom. As the place where you start and end each day, it deserves some seasonal accents, too. If you're looking for an easy way to bring in fall color, The Company Store just launched a new bedding collection that's brimming with nature-inspired patterns and bold autumnal hues.

red bedroom with multi-colored floral bedding Credit: Courtesy of The Company Store

The customer-favorite bedding brand has been around for more than 100 years, and its latest collection combines the quality materials and cozy softness The Company Store is known for with saturated colors and seasonal prints. The line includes comforters, duvet covers, shams, sheets, and more bedding in autumn-appropriate shades like burnt orange, sage green, mustard yellow, and dusty teal. The sophisticated prints showcase dramatic florals, leafy designs, elegant botanicals, and delicate patterns of birds and branches.

bed with orange and blue floral bedding Credit: Courtesy of The Company Store

The Company Cotton Alexandria bedding, for example, comes in floral, leaf, and bird patterns that are designed to be mixed and matched for a colorful, layered look. For a moodier vibe, the Legends Hotel Fall Floral Sateen line displays a richly colored floral pattern against a midnight-blue backdrop for a striking statement. And if solids are more your style, the Legends Luxury Harmony Velvet Quilt comes in four gorgeous fall colors that look extra luxurious rendered in shimmering velvet.

Check out some of our favorites from The Company Store's new bedding collection below, and start shopping now for a colorful fall bedroom refresh.