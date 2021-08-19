This New Bedding Collection Is a Gorgeous Way to Add Fall Color to Your Bedroom
The colorful textiles showcase nature-inspired prints in moody autumnal hues. Give your bedroom a seasonal refresh with these picks from The Company Store's fall collection.
Refreshing your home for fall typically involves dressing the dining table with autumnal accessories, piling cozy blankets and pillows into the living room, and showcasing pumpkins and mums on the front porch. But one spot that's often overlooked in the flurry of fall decorating is the bedroom. As the place where you start and end each day, it deserves some seasonal accents, too. If you're looking for an easy way to bring in fall color, The Company Store just launched a new bedding collection that's brimming with nature-inspired patterns and bold autumnal hues.
The customer-favorite bedding brand has been around for more than 100 years, and its latest collection combines the quality materials and cozy softness The Company Store is known for with saturated colors and seasonal prints. The line includes comforters, duvet covers, shams, sheets, and more bedding in autumn-appropriate shades like burnt orange, sage green, mustard yellow, and dusty teal. The sophisticated prints showcase dramatic florals, leafy designs, elegant botanicals, and delicate patterns of birds and branches.
The Company Cotton Alexandria bedding, for example, comes in floral, leaf, and bird patterns that are designed to be mixed and matched for a colorful, layered look. For a moodier vibe, the Legends Hotel Fall Floral Sateen line displays a richly colored floral pattern against a midnight-blue backdrop for a striking statement. And if solids are more your style, the Legends Luxury Harmony Velvet Quilt comes in four gorgeous fall colors that look extra luxurious rendered in shimmering velvet.
Check out some of our favorites from The Company Store's new bedding collection below, and start shopping now for a colorful fall bedroom refresh.
Related Items
Orange Floral-Print Duvet
A striking combination of burnt orange, mustard yellow, and faded navy add fall flair to this floral-print duvet cover. The wrinkle-resistant sateen material is made of 100% combed cotton with a thread count of 300 for an ultra-soft feel. It features four interior corner ties to secure the duvet insert in place and fastens with a button closure. You can purchase matching sheets and shams separately, or select a different pattern for a contrasting accent.
Buy It: Company Cotton Alexandria Wrinkle-Free Sateen Duvet Cover, Floral ($119-$179)
Leaf-Patterned Bedding
Introduce the beauty of nature to your bedroom with a duvet cover that features a subtly textured pattern of overlapping leaves. Made in Portugal of organic cotton, the jacquard woven material is stonewashed to give the slightly raised texture a softer feel. Matching shams are sold separately, but the light green and ivory design work well with sheet sets in a variety of neutral colors.
Buy It: Company Cotton Leaves Organic Duvet Cover ($139-$219)
Colorful Fall Bedding
Rich reds, blues, and greens bring saturated fall color to this bedding. The 400-thread-count cotton sateen weave provides a luxurious feel and a subtle shine. In addition to this duvet cover, you can find the same pattern in sheets, pillowcases and shams, a comforter, and a shower curtain, so you can go all in on florals or mix-and-match patterns and solids throughout your bedroom and bath.
Buy It: Legends Hotel Fall Floral Sateen Duvet Cover ($139-$199)
Soft Velvet Bedding
Elevate your sleeping space with velvet quilted bedding in sumptuous fall colors. Available in bronze, cream, taupe, and muted green, the plush fabric is channel-stitched for a faint striped texture. The quilt and shams (both sold separately) are pre-treated with an enzyme wash for relaxed softness.
Buy It: Legends Luxury Harmony Velvet Quilt ($369-$429)
Comments