Target's New Fall Collection with Studio McGee Is Here to Give Your Home Cozy Farmhouse Vibes

Offering the laidback yet sophisticated look the Utah-based designer is known for, the Threshold collection designed with Studio McGee includes furniture, textiles, wall decor, faux greenery, and more. With soft textures, streamlined shapes, and autumn-inspired colors, the pieces offer a warm, comforting feel and a modern edge. The selection of more than 200 items was designed to inspire shoppers "to create cozy spaces throughout their home that serve as places of retreat and rejuvenation," McGee says. Prices range from $10 kitchenware to $599 for the largest rug size, but most items fall under $100.