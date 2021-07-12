Target's New Fall Collection with Studio McGee Is Here to Give Your Home Cozy Farmhouse Vibes
The new fall line features tons of seasonal items for less than $100. Stock up now to update your home with cozy, autumn-inspired style.
As fall creeps closer, this is the perfect time to prepare to make your home feel extra cozy and inviting. If you're a fan of the modern farmhouse look, the latest collection from Target is the ultimate source for seasonal decorating. A collaboration with designer and stylist Shea McGee of Studio McGee, the line includes all the cozy essentials your home needs this autumn.
Offering the laidback yet sophisticated look the Utah-based designer is known for, the Threshold collection designed with Studio McGee includes furniture, textiles, wall decor, faux greenery, and more. With soft textures, streamlined shapes, and autumn-inspired colors, the pieces offer a warm, comforting feel and a modern edge. The selection of more than 200 items was designed to inspire shoppers "to create cozy spaces throughout their home that serve as places of retreat and rejuvenation," McGee says. Prices range from $10 kitchenware to $599 for the largest rug size, but most items fall under $100.
The Studio McGee fall collection is now available in Target stores and online, so scoop up these fall must-haves before they sell out. Here are some of the collection's coziest farmhouse-style finds.
Textured Bouclé Blanket
Curl up on your sofa with this plush 5-foot-long throw. Made of polyester, the blanket features a curly bouclé texture on one side and a velvety soft feel on the other. It comes in dark forest green and warm brown.
Buy It: Boucle with Plush Reverse Throw Blanket ($40)
Pleated Table Lamp
Set a cozy mood with a table lamp that gives off a soft, warm glow. The oval-shaped ceramic base showcases an autumnal shade of red and a subtly ribbed texture. A pleated shade adds a traditional touch. It features dimmable settings and is available with or without an LED lightbulb.
Buy It: Oval Table Lamp with Pleated Shade Red ($60-$65)
Cozy Velvet Armchair
Update your living room seating with a cozy upholstered armchair. A curved barrel shape gives this chair a classic look, while velvet upholstery makes it extra comfy. The light brown fabric is perfect for layering with patterned pillows and throws in fall tones.
Buy It: Vernon Upholstered Barrel Accent Chair ($270)
Fall Throw Pillow
Swap out your throw pillows to add quick fall color to a room. This pillow's rusty-red floral design is easy to pair with seasonal patterns like plaid in neutrals or other autumn-inspired hues. The 20-inch-square pillow is made of 100% cotton and features a hidden zipper closure.
Buy It: Floral Printed Throw Pillow Rust/Cream ($20)
Woven Storage Basket
Stow extra blankets for cool fall evenings inside this storage basket. Made of natural water hyacinth, the chunky woven design features built-in handles so it's easy to move around as needed. It measures about 16 inches tall and 17 inches wide.
Buy It: Chunky Round Woven Basket Natural ($40)
Fall Wall Art
Add a nature-inspired accent to your fall living room decor with this framed wall art. The 30x24-inch piece exhibits a moody lake setting with a mountain reflected in the water's surface. The faux-wood and glass frame includes D-ring hardware on the back for easy hanging.
Buy It: Mirror Lake Framed Under Glass ($50)
