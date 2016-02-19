37 Easy Crafts to Try This Season for Festive DIY Fall Decor

Hang this DIY fall decoration above a console table in your entryway for a festive touch as soon as you walk in the door. Purchase a piece of fabric with an autumn-inspired pattern, then stitch around all four sides to create clean edges (press on fusible interfacing first for crisper lines). Along the top and bottom, create a rod pocket and push a wood dowel through the opening. Use iron-on letters to spell out a seasonal phrase. Thread a cord through the top pocket and tie off to hang the fall wall decor.